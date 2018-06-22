We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Stealth taxes

· Economics, Business & Globalization · UK affairs

June 22nd, 2018 |

  • William H. Stoddard
    June 22, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Would it not be easier
    In that case for the government
    To dissolve the people
    And elect another?

    (Bertholt Brecht, “Die Lösung,” 1953)

  • Paul Marks
    June 23, 2018 at 7:19 am

    Yes William Stoddard – even Mr Brecht could sometimes (rarely – but sometimes) get it right. When the Marxist Soviet puppet regime in East Germany crushed the uprising in Berlin in 1953 he (Mr Brecht) made his ironic comment. Although – that did not stop him being a Marxist and continuing to accept money and perks from a Marxist regime that had shot down unarmed workers in the streets (Bertholt Brecht was an expert at having-it-both-ways).

    As for Stealth Taxes – of course Dr Madsen Pirie is correct, taxation should be open and clear. For example the British practice of including the Sales Tax (VAT) in the price of goods on the shelf is quite wrong – the sales tax should be added at the till (as it is in American States) so that people can see that high prices are the direct result of GOVERNMENT POLICY.

    The same should be true for fuel and electricity – with government taxes clearly itemised.

  • Joseph S
    June 23, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Imagine itemising the cost of petrol and diesel at the pumps…product + Duty + VAT = £x.xxx per litre.

    Probably why it’s not allowed.

  • llamas
    June 23, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Interestingly, in the US, retail fuels are not sold this way – pump and marquee prices are “all-in”, including all taxes. The only price breakdowns offered are for cash vs credit, and that is (IIRC) not lawful in some states.

    llater,

    llamas

  • Derek Buxton
    June 23, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Excellent article Sir, it certainly wanted saying. I just wish the rather stupid government we have would listen! Not a chance, I fear, they will just add more.

  • Philip Scott Thomas
    June 23, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Next time you shop at Tesco, have a good butcher’s at your till receipt (you have to ask for one; Tesco quite sensibly prints receipts only on request). Each item is given a code letter, and at the bottom is a key explaining the VAT rate charged for that item. It also show the total amount of VAT paid.

