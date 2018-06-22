|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Stealth taxes
June 22nd, 2018 |
6 comments to Stealth taxes
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Would it not be easier
In that case for the government
To dissolve the people
And elect another?
(Bertholt Brecht, “Die Lösung,” 1953)
Yes William Stoddard – even Mr Brecht could sometimes (rarely – but sometimes) get it right. When the Marxist Soviet puppet regime in East Germany crushed the uprising in Berlin in 1953 he (Mr Brecht) made his ironic comment. Although – that did not stop him being a Marxist and continuing to accept money and perks from a Marxist regime that had shot down unarmed workers in the streets (Bertholt Brecht was an expert at having-it-both-ways).
As for Stealth Taxes – of course Dr Madsen Pirie is correct, taxation should be open and clear. For example the British practice of including the Sales Tax (VAT) in the price of goods on the shelf is quite wrong – the sales tax should be added at the till (as it is in American States) so that people can see that high prices are the direct result of GOVERNMENT POLICY.
The same should be true for fuel and electricity – with government taxes clearly itemised.
Imagine itemising the cost of petrol and diesel at the pumps…product + Duty + VAT = £x.xxx per litre.
Probably why it’s not allowed.
Interestingly, in the US, retail fuels are not sold this way – pump and marquee prices are “all-in”, including all taxes. The only price breakdowns offered are for cash vs credit, and that is (IIRC) not lawful in some states.
llater,
llamas
Excellent article Sir, it certainly wanted saying. I just wish the rather stupid government we have would listen! Not a chance, I fear, they will just add more.
Next time you shop at Tesco, have a good butcher’s at your till receipt (you have to ask for one; Tesco quite sensibly prints receipts only on request). Each item is given a code letter, and at the bottom is a key explaining the VAT rate charged for that item. It also show the total amount of VAT paid.