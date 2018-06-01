We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

The EU vs. the Internet

· Civil liberty & Regulation · European Union · Internet

June 1st, 2018 |

9 comments to The EU vs. the Internet

  • The last Toryboy
    June 1, 2018 at 7:45 am

    EU delenda est.

  • George Atkisson
    June 1, 2018 at 8:48 am

    You will all become Tony Robinson clones. One word, link, comment, pic, that the EU and the Brussels bureaucracy do not approve of and you will be fined and disappear from the Internet. Imprisonment will not be far behind.

    The EU wishes to ensure that no challenges to EU policy or to the EU itself can exist in the public realm.

  • Derek Buxton
    June 1, 2018 at 10:04 am

    But of course, that is what it does best. We have never influenced EU policy except for the utterly stupid Climate Change Act. The problem there though is that we were supposed to lead the charge of stupidity, although funnily enough we are the only Country with such harsh rules aimed at destroying all our freedoms whilst the EU are promoting wood and lignite burning.

  • Mr Ecks
    June 1, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Thanks for the posting Mr deH.

    The scheme is so crazy that it will fail because of economic damage alone–why buy an iPhone if BBC & MSM propaganda is all you can get on it–but it could easily wreak colossal havoc before it falls.

    If some scumbag announces he is going to piss on you it is better to get the fight started before he has a chance to unzip his flies rather than hoping to dry off and retaliate then. So to speak.

  • Bruce
    June 1, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Does anyone remember “dial-up” and “bulletin boards”?

    Peer to peer links?

    CPM? (Only if you are desperate or a real historical code buff…)

    Slow-scan TV over HF radios?

    Continuous-keyed Morse?

    OTLP?

    “Numbers” stations?

  • Mr Ed
    June 1, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Many thanks to Mr Ecks for highlighting this video, I quite like the chap who does the video, he has a range of stuff from culture to tech on his channels.

    Moving on to the wider issue of why leaving the EU matters (and why remaining is not a good idea), here is a speech given by Martin Howe QC of Lawyers for Britain (nephew of Sir Geoffrey Howe, but everyone is allowed an embarrassing uncle, heh?).

    One quote I like:

    apart from tiny Malta, the United Kingdom has the lowest percentage of any Member State of exports to other states within the EU. More than half of our goods exports go outside the EU. For goods and services combined, 57% of our exports now go to non-EU destinations according to the latest 2016 figures.

    This unusual trade pattern means that only a minority of our exports benefit from free trade inside the EU, while we suffer disproportionately from the inability to conduct our own international trade policy.

    The long term trend over the last 20 years has been for our EU trade to diminish relative to our trade with the rest of the world, which has been strongly growin (sic.)

  • Rob Fisher (Surrey)
    June 1, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    I think the way GDPR, and now this, crept up on everyone, really does exemplify the problems with the EU. Obviously it is too big to be functional, and big states are inherently bad. Less obviously, no-one can keep track of everything going on; there are few checks and balances; the ratchet effect is more pronounced.

    I am glum about the state of UK politics but I am least able to be hopeful that UK things can be improved over a long enough timescale.

  • Runcie Balspune
    June 1, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Archetypal socialist group punishment, F*cebook et al steal customer data, now all the little operators who had nothing to do with it and no intention of mass privacy violation now need to fess up, and it wont make a jot of difference to the big net company P&L or how they operate. This kind of thinking never works, you can only hope they don’t get to Maoist levels and start killing millions as a result.

    This is just another EU oversight, compare and contrast; EU puts limits on vacuum cleaner power “to save energy”, then demands all cars have their lights on all the time! Meanwhile the European vacuum cleaner manufacturers neatly side-step the rules using a trick much the same as VW did (but they didn’t get caught), end result – more net energy usage (CO2, etc). SO what will emerge from GDPR is a whole industry created to circumvent the rules and probably one that will weaken internet security and privacy as a result.

  • Sam Duncan
    June 1, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    This guy keeps popping up in my YouTube recommendations. I should probably start watching his stuff.

    But I really don’t like the campaign page. It doesn’t spell out the danger clearly enough. By banging on about “content creators”, “big companies” (boooo, hisss!), and memes, it gives the casual observer the idea that this is just about people who are already skirting the edges of copyright law wanting to keep doing what they’re doing with impunity.

    Make no mistake: this is about censorship and the EU controlling what you can see on the Web, regardless of its copyright status. It only takes a few moments’ thought to see what will happen. If you can’t link to copyright material (i.e., anything), the Web completely breaks down. So major players like Google and Facebook step in as White Knights in Shining Armour, and say that they will pay all the licences. If you want to link to a news article, you have to post the Google link.

    And bingo! The EU has a phone number for the Internet. The ludicrous “right to be forgotten” grows teeth. I don’t imagine for a second that this is accidental.

    “I am glum about the state of UK politics but I am least able to be hopeful that UK things can be improved over a long enough timescale.”

    Indeed. Unfortunately, our Parliament will have to waste its time repealing this insanity should it go through because the Exit Act will automatically incorporate it into our law.

