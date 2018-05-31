Holocaust denial is, of course, completely irrational, has no basis in historical fact, and is almost always motivated by deep-seated racism. But there are no specific laws against Holocaust denial in the UK. Britain has even resisted attempts to enforce an EU directive outlawing Holocaust denial. In 2008, British courts prevented the extradition of suspected Holocaust denier Frederick Toben to Germany.
No matter how abhorrent Holocaust denial is, there are important reasons not to ban it in law. Deborah Lipstadt, who successfully defended a libel suit from the notorious Holocaust denier, David Irving, argues against giving politicians ‘the power to legislate history’. Banning Holocaust denial simply turns deniers into martyrs. It should be defeated by the facts, not by the law, argues Lipstadt.
The biggest problem defending free speech is that the context often puts you on the side of shitheads.
We don’t stand for freedom to sacrifice it upon any altar.
I have been to Dachau and Auschwitz. I have even stood on approx. the site of Hitler’s bunker (guided by a quite elderly veteran who wanted to see where “That bastard saw his end”. It was the summer after the Berlin wall fell and I was fifteen. I need no more than what I saw. Holocaust denialists are deranged contrarians at best (and that is me being at my most charitable). At worst they are Sauronically evil.
Let evil flow so good can too. We have to trust that, quite simply, we are right. It is that simple and it has to be.
NickM, I am curious about one feature of Dachau. Someone once claimed that no birds go near Dachau. Is that right? Did birds ever go there before the camps? Does anyone know? Or is this proof that birds are more spiritually sensitive than us?
