“If a nurse didn’t like you, you were a goner” Stealth taxes » Ça ira toujours Ah! ça ira, ça ira, ça ira

Les aristocrates à la lanterne! That is the famous song sung by the female revolutionaries storming the gates of Versailles in this clip from a 1953 film called “Si Versailles M’Etait Conté” (If Versailles Told me its Story). Neither the voice of Edith Piaf at the head of the mob nor the glorious technicolor in the film can suppress the thought that “Les aristocrates à la lanterne!” (The aristocrats to the lamp-posts!) is a murderous sentiment. If that was the song of the Revolution, it is hardly surprising that it soon became the Terror. Only those were not the words sung at the time of the Revolution. The film is peddling a myth. Today I learned, first that the words “ça ira, ça ira” do not mean “Thus it will go, thus it will go” as I had thought but “It’ll be fine, it’ll be fine”, secondly that they were originally said by Benjamin Franklin to express his confidence that the American Revolution would work out OK, and thirdly that the original words of the song are revolutionary but not murderous. Here are a couple of extracts: According to the precepts of the Gospel

Of the lawmaker everything shall be accomplished

The one who puts on airs shall be brought down

The one who is humble shall be elevated

The true catechism shall instruct us

And the awful fanaticism shall be snuffed out. and The aristocrat says, “Mea culpa!”

The clergy regrets its wealth,

The state, with justice, will get it.

Thanks to the careful Lafayette,

Everyone will calm down. Ah! It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine

By the torches of the august assembly,

Ah ! It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine

An armed people will always take care of themselves.

We’ll know right from wrong,

The citizen will support the Good. Those were the words as first written by a former soldier turned street singer by the name of Ladré. It was not so much the song of the Revolution as the song of the Fête de la Fédération that took place a year later. This event was meant to be a symbol of national reconciliation. Wikipedia says: At this relatively calm stage of the Revolution, many people considered the country’s period of political struggle to be over. This thinking was encouraged by counter-revolutionary monarchiens, and the first fête was designed with a role for King Louis XVI that would respect and maintain his royal status. The occasion passed peacefully and provided a powerful, but illusory, image of celebrating national unity after the divisive events of 1789–1790. As we all know, that did not last. Unlike their American counterparts, the French revolutionaries had no intention of stopping just because they had achieved their ostensible aim. Ladré’s optimistic words about everyone calming down and the state “with justice” taking the wealth from repentant aristocrats and clergy were replaced by a new version of the “Ça ira” propagated by the sans-culottes: Ah! It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine

aristocrats to the lamp-post

Ah! It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine

the aristocrats, we’ll hang them!

If we don’t hang them

We’ll break them

If we don’t break them

We’ll burn them

Ah! It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine

aristocrats to the lamp-post

Ah! It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine

the aristocrats, we’ll hang them!

We shall have no more nobles nor priests

Ah! It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine, It’ll be fine

Equality will reign everywhere The hangings, the breakings and the burnings all came to pass, as they always do when Equality reigns. Thus it did go, but it was not fine. Share this...

email Google+ Reddit VK “If a nurse didn’t like you, you were a goner” Stealth taxes »

Who Are We? The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling. We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe. Categories Categories Select Category ~ Glossary Categories (114) A (2) B (28) C (7) D (3) E (4) F (5) G (2) H (1) I (3) J (1) K (4) L (6) M (12) N (1) O (1) P (9) R (5) S (6) T (7) V (1) W (5) X (1) ~ Meme Hacks Categories (10) Detournement (3) Evil Empire (3) Hippopotami (1) Propaganda (3) ~ Photos #1 Categories (8) ~ Photos #2 Categories (11) ~ Photos #3 Categories (2) ~ White Rose Categories (627) Activism (13) Administrative (7) Big Brother (39) Biometrics (40) Civil Liberties (101) Constitution (2) European Union (31) Events (5) Historical Perspective (15) Identity Cards (168) Liberty (13) Privacy (95) Security (17) Self-Defence (5) Self-Ownership (7) Slogans & Quotations (17) Surveillance (97) Technology (50) Abortion (13) Activism (232) Administrative (128) Aerospace (529) Afghanistan (80) African affairs (182) Anglosphere (126) Antics & Parties (144) Architecture (77) Arts & Entertainment (875) Asian affairs (258) Aus/NZ affairs (123) Balkans (44) Best of Samizdata.Net (80) Blogging & Bloggers (530) Book reviews (140) Children’s issues (110) Chinese affairs (4) Civil liberty & Regulation (987) Deleted by the PC Media (19) Eastern Europe (124) Economics, Business & Globalization (1,612) Education (300) Environment (195) European affairs (354) European Union (682) Events (113) French affairs (246) German affairs (71) Health & medical (335) Hippos (16) Historical views (620) How very odd! (545) Humour (479) Immigration (62) Indian Subcontinent (63) International affairs (207) Internet (64) Irish affairs (70) Japan (4) Korea (29) Languages (12) Latin American Affairs (106) Media & Journalism (584) Middle East & Islamic (1,102) Military affairs (395) Monarchy (35) North American affairs (1,426) Opinions on liberty (1,048) Personal views (287) Philosophical (241) Privacy & Panopticon (451) Religion (29) Russia (164) Science & Technology (877) Science Fiction & Fantasy (106) Self defence & Security (415) Self ownership (161) Sexuality (99) Slogans & Quotations (2,712) Sports (374) Sui generis (290) Transport (251) UK affairs (3,228) Archives Archives Select Month June 2018 (39) May 2018 (44) April 2018 (42) March 2018 (47) February 2018 (35) January 2018 (40) December 2017 (40) November 2017 (37) October 2017 (33) September 2017 (41) August 2017 (41) July 2017 (41) June 2017 (45) May 2017 (37) April 2017 (31) March 2017 (38) February 2017 (35) January 2017 (48) December 2016 (45) November 2016 (64) October 2016 (49) September 2016 (48) August 2016 (42) July 2016 (59) June 2016 (68) May 2016 (46) April 2016 (48) March 2016 (38) February 2016 (46) January 2016 (41) December 2015 (35) November 2015 (29) October 2015 (42) September 2015 (47) August 2015 (45) July 2015 (44) June 2015 (39) May 2015 (64) April 2015 (64) March 2015 (64) February 2015 (42) January 2015 (51) December 2014 (28) November 2014 (51) October 2014 (52) September 2014 (46) August 2014 (55) July 2014 (43) June 2014 (42) May 2014 (43) April 2014 (48) March 2014 (33) February 2014 (39) January 2014 (52) December 2013 (40) November 2013 (46) October 2013 (48) September 2013 (46) August 2013 (59) July 2013 (57) June 2013 (49) May 2013 (53) April 2013 (63) March 2013 (59) February 2013 (40) January 2013 (60) December 2012 (46) November 2012 (65) October 2012 (66) September 2012 (62) August 2012 (49) July 2012 (58) June 2012 (67) May 2012 (59) April 2012 (53) March 2012 (70) February 2012 (72) January 2012 (88) December 2011 (96) November 2011 (75) October 2011 (58) September 2011 (69) August 2011 (80) July 2011 (70) June 2011 (54) May 2011 (54) April 2011 (54) March 2011 (44) February 2011 (44) January 2011 (48) December 2010 (47) November 2010 (65) October 2010 (72) September 2010 (65) August 2010 (60) July 2010 (62) June 2010 (60) May 2010 (60) April 2010 (49) March 2010 (53) February 2010 (64) January 2010 (60) December 2009 (73) November 2009 (100) October 2009 (79) September 2009 (62) August 2009 (71) July 2009 (67) June 2009 (66) May 2009 (61) April 2009 (92) March 2009 (85) February 2009 (66) January 2009 (81) December 2008 (57) November 2008 (84) October 2008 (84) September 2008 (80) August 2008 (67) July 2008 (100) June 2008 (90) May 2008 (79) April 2008 (85) March 2008 (113) February 2008 (126) January 2008 (127) December 2007 (97) November 2007 (89) October 2007 (76) September 2007 (61) August 2007 (78) July 2007 (84) June 2007 (75) May 2007 (89) April 2007 (97) March 2007 (121) February 2007 (100) January 2007 (115) December 2006 (96) November 2006 (111) October 2006 (117) September 2006 (129) August 2006 (147) July 2006 (123) June 2006 (92) May 2006 (106) April 2006 (93) March 2006 (113) February 2006 (119) January 2006 (105) December 2005 (117) November 2005 (94) October 2005 (95) September 2005 (114) August 2005 (109) July 2005 (129) June 2005 (100) May 2005 (100) April 2005 (87) March 2005 (101) February 2005 (77) January 2005 (88) December 2004 (104) November 2004 (126) October 2004 (118) September 2004 (125) August 2004 (120) July 2004 (159) June 2004 (139) May 2004 (142) April 2004 (173) March 2004 (164) February 2004 (174) January 2004 (164) December 2003 (155) November 2003 (201) October 2003 (219) September 2003 (257) August 2003 (255) July 2003 (296) June 2003 (194) May 2003 (152) April 2003 (175) March 2003 (157) February 2003 (152) January 2003 (141) December 2002 (158) November 2002 (214) October 2002 (194) September 2002 (248) August 2002 (189) July 2002 (179) June 2002 (155) May 2002 (172) April 2002 (152) March 2002 (204) February 2002 (194) January 2002 (266) December 2001 (204) November 2001 (132) Feed This Page RSS - This Page Link Icons