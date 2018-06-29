|
Samizdata quote of the day
Meet the new face of Ukip: The free speech extremists who could make Ukip dangerous again
– Mikey Smith‘s headline of a Mirror article about UKIP. Now it does not matter a damn what you think of UKIP, but the idea that supporting free speech itself can make you an ‘extremist’ is breathtaking and frankly absurd: you either support free speech or you support state approved speech, there is no middle ground.
Oh, make no mistake about it: large sections of the Left are now openly hostile to free speech. I can’t recall the exact quote, but I heard some git from “Hope Not Hate” moaning about Dankula, Sargon et al joining UKIP the other day, and the words “free speech advocates” (not even “extremist”) were definitely used to signal his disapproval.
Freedom of speech is no longer politically correct. (Which has always simply meant “convenient to Marxists”.)
Keep your head down and your mouth shut.
Even though the Mirror schmuck is saying “extremist” with scorn, I’ll wear it with pride. It’s like being accused of extremism in honesty, in virtue, in goodness.
To bastardize Barry Goldwater, extremism in the service of free speech is no vice.
What an absolutely amazing quote!
So it’s not “freedom of speech” any more, but just the permitted speech authorised by the Mirror?
I no longer live in the UK, and quite frankly, though I knew the place was in a dreadful mess, I had hoped it would get better, because Brexit, but I wouldn’t really want to return if this revealing Mirror post was indicative of where things are going.
Perhaps that’s an objective? That is, make the real native Brits feel so uncomfortable at home that they will finally up and emigrate in disgust? A long view.
I’ve archived the page in case they delete it or edit it to ameliorate the thing.
Amazing that they felt that they could come out in the open and make such a dreadfully self-revealing gaff. Presumably the heading is attributable to either the Editor or the journo, Mikey Smith, but the body of the post seems to be pure unadulterated variously socialist/marxist/fascist bias anyway.
By what standards of journalism though would that be an acceptable article from a UK national daily? The mind boggles.
I’m out of touch. Is the Mirror perhaps now become The Morning Star?
The same thing is happening on the U.S. side of the pond. The so called ‘journalists’ are now writing for their masters and the approval of other journalists. The Narrative must be continually pounded into the heads of media consumers lest they think for themselves. Even worse, the consumers might start asking questions.
The principle of Freedom of Speech (never totally applied in Britain – there were always a few rather weird and unjustified limitations upon it) has been in retreat in Britain since the Act of 1965 – a whole series of Acts of Parliament and court judgements have (step by step) undermined the principle of Freedom of Speech here – although, yes, things could be worse (and, most likely, will be worse).
As Perry knows well, the British situation is not an isolated example – the Western “liberal” (read Marxist – although various mutant forms of Marxism) elite is determined to exterminate what is left of Freedom of Speech, not just in Britain – but also all over the world. “Conservatives” who go along with the “Progressive” project of exterminating Freedom of Speech via banning “Hate Speech” (i.e. any speech the Marxists, sorry “liberals”, do not like) play the role of “Useful Idiots”. For example, certain “liberal Republicans” in the United States.
Are the British Prime Minister and so on “Useful Idiots”? I express no opinion on this matter – just ask them if they support laws against “racist” speech (which means any speech the left do not like – even if it is nothing to do with biological race – clue Islam is not a race, it is a religion and political philosophy) and see for yourself.
In a show I watched yesterday (on PBS – but the show was made up entirely of British figures) the various British establishment figures denounced Winston Churchill (yes Winston Churchill) as a “racist” and a “Fascist” – “like Nigel Farage” (the establishment takes for granted that Mr Nigel Farage is a “racist” and a “Fascist”).
I used to say (as a rhetorical point) that modern “laws” would send Winston Churchill to prison for his words – but now it is clear that such a thing would PLEASE the “liberal” (read Marxist) establishment elite – they would simply take some of Winston Churchill’s words out of context (and twist the meaning of other words) and send him to prison.
And the young people around the West (including in the United States) are being taught that TOTALITARIANISM (for that is the objective of the establishment elite – totalitarianism) is a Good Thing (TM). That “Hate Speech is not Free Speech” and that even if people are sent to prison for their beliefs “we still have Freedom of Speech” as only “Progressive” speech is legitimate speech (a New York Times article only a few days ago – and the rest of the American media follow the lead of the NYT).
Herbert Marcuse would be very pleased about how things are developing in the world in relation to the extermination of Freedom of Speech – it is “extremist” to suggest (for example) that television stations that are in favour of British independence from the European Union should be allowed in the United Kingdom – rather than just pro European Union television stations such as the BBC, Sky News, Channel Four……
Ask the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary whether the “broadcasting standards” regulations (which give de facto control of all television stations to the left in Britain) should be got rid of and Freedom of Speech established. Ask them – and listen to how they reply.
The American left (which already controls all entertainment television – and controls Hollywood, and most schools and universities, the EDUCATION SYSTEM) would love to see such regulations established in the United States – for this would mean total control by the left of all television news stations.
I think this is a canny move on UKIP’s part. I voted UKIP a few times back in the day, when they had people like Tim Worstall as candidates and were the closest to libertarian of any mainstream British political party. Then they (a) moved in a populist left-authoritarian direction, and (b) achieved the historic goal that was their main reason for existence. Like a lot of others I thought that they should have left the field in triumph on the morning of 24 June 2016.
Perhaps it will turn out that that would have been the best course. However this being the party of free speech lark could turn out to be the answer to the question “what is UKIP for now?”
I’m not yet at the stage when I would vote for them again. Some of the people joining are not my cup of tea at all and for many reasons I want the current government to hold on as long as possible. But quite unexpectedly they’ve moved back into consideration. A minority party does not have to be anywhere near getting power to achieve things. It can move the Overton window by its mere existence.
About time we moved forward to…um…England 1721.
I thought free speech extremists wanted speech to be free of all rules of grammar and pronunciation. That sounds too extreme for me.
One side of the political divide has employed and encouraged the vote of certain victim groups to the point of dependency, and unfortunately those groups are exposed to valid criticism, so free speech needs to be curtailed to prevent them from becoming non-voters. Unfortunately some of the smaller victim groups have discovered they are now being thrown under the bus in favour of larger voter blocks.
It a bizarre turn of affairs for so-called progressives, where previously the fight for free speech was necessary to get minority voices heard, but the politics have recalculated the voting statistics and nowadays it would appear advocating free speech it itself a minority not worthy of consideration (and of ridicule).