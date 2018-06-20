|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Even virgin whores have feelings…
Aunt Agatha has some sage advice for a certain phoney rocketman…
I’ve checked you out, and can confirm that you need a make-over. People are tired of you. You’re too predictable, and that’s dull. You’ll go for any story to get your photo up front. You were fun for a time when you had talented designers build and pilot your balloons and speedboats while you took credit, but everyone’s tired of hearing you say “I’ll be in space within two years” for the past 14 years.
Quite 😉
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I fucking HATE Branson, he is such a phoney
I talked to him a few times on the phone back in the 70’s when his only business was a record company and I was a rock critic. It soon became apparent that he knew fuck all about rock music but his one and only talent was to employ people who did.
You lot have forgotten relativity! His mind is flying around the planet so fast that he suffers from time dilation. He probably still thinks he has most of two years to spare. Or is he on Jupiter time? (12 of our years to one Jupiter year, approx.)