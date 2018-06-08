The Prince of Prosperity and Secession

Here is a fascinating YT documentary on Liechtenstein, that remote Elysium high on the young Rhine, with a long interview with the Prince himself, starting just before 6 minutes in, and running mostly to the end, in all 38 minutes. Some fascinating commentary from him on his policies and his country’s history, including the slightly farcical Nazi ‘March on Vaduz’ of 1938. Having started as a ‘rotten borough’ in the Holy Roman Empire, the first Prince to live there moved in as late as 1938. He is a fan of being in the EEA, unlike the Swiss, but he got it through via direct democracy. Every village has the right to leave the nation. He found inspiration for local democracy from Switzerland and the United States (at the State level one can infer).
They have a system where 11 municipalities (villages) engage in tax and regulatory competition with each other. He says that he is trying to make government work. (He’s not done badly). He wants them to deliver services with low cost and therefore low taxation.
Are you listening Mrs May, or are you changing your slogan to ‘Brexit means Anschluß’?
There is direct democracy, where you have to explain your policies. That actually means that people discuss government proposals and it provides stability despite the low threshold for proposing changes. He also has his royal veto power, last used in 1961 for a hunting law. The only law he can’t veto would be the abolition of the monarchy. Some less ‘royalist’ politicians note with almost heart-breaking sadness in their faces that by popular vote, the royal veto was retained, so they cannot prevail.
“…One kept taxation as low as possible so as to attract business…”
He asks why should taxes support banks. He notes that people are getting detached from governments, and states can get over-centralised.
GDP per capita: $139,000 (USA $59,000).
Of course, the people and what they do are what make Liechtenstein what it is. By God, it looks like a decent place.
I love Vaduz 😉
I agree Mr Ed.
Why not? Isn’t that one of the more obvious things his veto power is for? 🙂 (As Burke put it, “A king may abdicate for himself but he cannot abdicate for the crown”. In the same sense, all U.S. supreme court judges could resign tomorrow, but they could not announce that the US supreme court was thereby abolished.)
Happily it seems, from your description, that the issue is very theoretical at the moment.
Mr Ed: “Are you listening Mrs May ”
A rhetorical question, I think.
Niall,
It is, if you like, akin to the right of revolution in New Hampshire’s State Constitution, which comes right after the prohibition of hereditary offices. Perhaps a nod to a lesson from France?
It was a fun interview with the Prince, however I rather enjoyed this one.
Mr Ed, June 8, 2018 at 8:13 pm, while the tone of the New Hampshire State Constitution may influence the temper of the people, using it as a legal ground of a right to make revolutions would be as subject as elsewhere to the rule:
I think anyone rebelling in New Hampshire had better plan to win if they hope to stay out of jail.