“If a nurse didn’t like you, you were a goner”

Remember the mockery that Sarah Palin got for her prediction that state health care might result in “Death panels”?
She was wrong about a few things. There is no need for a panel of bureaucrats to decide when it is time to stop treating old people and those with Downs syndrome. That can be done more conveniently by the doctors and nurses. And while we’re at it, why confine ourselves to stopping treatment? Would it not also reduce the burden on the NHS and its employees to become a bit more proactive and actively shorten these useless lives?
This article by Dominic Lawson about the Gosport War Memorial Hospital scandal is one of the most powerful I have ever read.
Last week’s monstrously belated report on the Hampshire hospital’s treatment of its patients in the 1990s revealed that at least 450, and probably more than 650, had been killed — sorry, had had their lives shortened — as a result of a policy of attaching them to syringe drivers pumping diamorphine. Diamorphine is medically indicated only when the patient is either in the severest pain or terminally ill, because its notable side effect, when large doses are consistently administered, is respiratory failure. Injections of diamorphine — in 30mg doses — were Dr Harold Shipman’s chosen method of dispatching his patients. But the numbers at Gosport exceed the tally of Britain’s most prolific mass murderer.
You may be thinking, no need for that sort overblown rhetoric. Surely this is a case of misplaced mercy, of overdoing the pain relief? That is what I thought too. It is why I had not paid much attention to this story until now. More fool me. Read on:
The report, led by James Jones, the former Bishop of Liverpool, reveals that only 45% of those administered terminal quantities of diamorphine were said to be in pain. And in 29% of cases their medical notes give either no reason, or no comprehensible justification, for the lethal dose (most died within a couple of days of being attached to the pump).
Even that is not the worst. Read on further:
The ones most likely to get the treatment appeared to be not the sickest, but the most “difficult”. As the stepson of one of the victims remarked: “If a nurse didn’t like you, you were a goner.” This was clear from the testimony of Pauline Spilka, an auxiliary nurse. After the local newspaper in 2001 reported the complaints by relatives of Gladys Richards, (whose life had been “shortened”), Spilka went to the police. In an interview with Detective Chief Inspector Ray Burt of the Hampshire constabulary, Spilka said: “It appeared to me then and more so now that euthanasia was practised by the nursing staff. I cannot offer an explanation as to why I did not challenge what I saw at that time . . . I feel incredibly guilty.”
Spilka was especially troubled by the fate of an 80-year-old patient (his name is redacted) whom she described as “mentally alert and capable of long conversations . . . able to walk . . . and to wash himself”. He was, however, “difficult”. She told the policeman that this patient was “always making demands” and that “I remember having a conversation with one of the other auxiliaries [Marion] . . . we agreed that if he wasn’t careful he would ‘talk himself onto a syringe driver’.”
So it came to pass: “One day I left work after my shift and he was his normal self. Upon returning to work the following day, I was shocked to find him on a syringe driver and unconscious. I was so shocked and angered by this that Marion and I went to confront the ward manager.” They were told to put a sock in it. Nursing auxiliaries are at the bottom of the chain, without any medical qualifications. What was their word worth, against that of the formidable (and formidably well connected) Dr Jane Barton
Whereas a word from Dr Jane Barton was literally enough to sentence a woman to death. Lawson continues:
Perhaps the most upsetting case — at least, as the father of an adult with Down’s syndrome, I found it so — was that of 78-year-old Ethel Thurston, admitted with a fractured femur. She was described in the report as having “learning difficulties [and] the mental capacity of a 10-year-old”, though she “once held down a job in a bank . . . and had been able to travel across London independently”. The nurses’ notes took a different tack: “Willing to feed herself only if she feels like it . . . her behaviour can be aggressive.”
On July 26, 1999, Dr Barton made her recommendation: “Please keep comfortable. I am happy for nursing staff to confirm death.” Happy? The following then appears in the nursing notes: “Syringe driver started diamorphine 90mg. Midazolam 20mg.” These huge doses were administered at 11.15am. At 7pm a nurse confirmed Miss Thurston’s death.
If paedophiles are pursued 60 years after the event then murderers should be.
Anyone think this has stopped?
Envy of the World, don’t you know?
Is there a fund set up by relatives so they can initiate legal proceedings against this doctor and nurses? I’ve read that the CPS had refused to consider legal proceedings against those implicated in these unlawful deaths.
I second john in Cheshire’s comment. I would be happy to contribute towards the prosecution of these scum.
Why can the CPS refuse to prosecute what clearly seems to be murder? What happened to justice something at which we once excelled?
Google ‘John Bodkin Adams’ to understand just what it takes to prosecute a doctor in the UK for treatment which could in any degree, no matter how slight, be argued as being medically indicated. MDs in the UK have a fantastically-powerful and -influential union which will not hesitate to rally round one of their own.
There is also a strong cultural bias in the UK towards trusting and respecting doctors.
Shipman got away with it for decades despite numerous suspicions being raised. He was only caught after committing blatant, obvious murder, using misppropriated medications.
Dr Barton will never be charged. The worst she may face will be some pantomime slap on the wrist.
Sadly llamas is entirely correct
It’s not murder when the state does it.
I find it rather depressing that none of these nurses turned up in a shallow grave somewhere. The meekness with which the relatives accept this reminds me of Jews being herded peacefully onto railway wagons. I’m tempted to think those cultures which practice blood feuds might have a point.
Oh, and people wonder why there were crowds protesting outside the hospital where Alfie died. Their trust in the authorities is zero, as it should be.
@Tim Newman… ‘The meekness with which the relatives accept this reminds me of Jews being herded peacefully onto railway wagons.’
Yet if someone puts a kitten in a wheelie bin there is a national uprising. I think they have been putting something in the water in the UK since around the 1970s.
No, when it comes to doctors and nurses in the UK, their social standing is still so high that they can just-about get away with murder – as the Shipman case showed. Multiple sources raised multiple suspicions about his activities for years – all were brushed aside because nobody in authority could believe it of a doctor – A Doctor! It was unthinkable. Only an obvious, amateurish fraud of a will finally got the police to sit up and take notice.
Most people tacitly accept that medical staff sometimes help people to a painless and decent end, and don’t ask too many questions. Naturally, this opens the door wide, both to the avaricious and the psychotic.
A remark I overheard recently. (For context, the speaker is not given to reading the Daily Mail in general.)
They were told to put a sock in it
I have worked in the Financial Services industry, if you become aware of malpractice, even if only a suspicion, and you knowingly keep quite about it, _you_ can go to jail. If the company screws up, by dint of its operating practices, then the company can be sued, and the directors can go to jail.
The NHS is the exact opposite when it comes to whistle-blowing and litigation. Millions are spend every year on gag orders, sacking and disciplinary hearings are common for those who speak out, and when the NHS screws up you cannot sue them, you can only sue the individuals involved, even though they were subject to the operating instructions of their superiors, who never even get sacked let alone serve jail time.
Sometimes money is more important than life.
From my very much non-medical background, I nevertheless know that diamorphine is the trade name for heroin and midazolam is a fast-acting anti-convulsant used when seizures last beyond a certain time frame. Where I work, it’s pretty common for midazolam to be administered orally when a seizure lasts for more than five minutes. Midazolam is a powerful benzodiazepine drug (ie. same family as Valium, Xanax etc). So if you dose someone up to the eyeballs with that PLUS pharmaceutical grade heroin, it’s inevitably going to be good night nurse. Sounds like the pointy end of Brave New World to me.
