Ejecting people from restaurants

The Whitehouse press secretary was required to leave a restaurant because the restaurant owner did not like her views. This seems like a perfectly civilised and non-violent way of objecting to something. A restaurant owner should be free to require people to leave for any reason; the restaurant is private property.
The Guardian article quotes Walter Shaub‘s tweet:
There’s no ethics rule against Sarah Sanders fans being cartoonish hypocrites in defending merchants discriminating against gay people but howling when a merchant rejects a human rights violator based on her involvement in harming babies & children. Ridicule will have to suffice.
The Guardian article does not mention the obvious response:
Conservatives aren’t arguing the restaurant didn’t have the right. Not asking for the government to step in and force the restaurant to serve her. Not going to the Supreme Court either. Let the free market decide.
It is surprising how often it is necessary to spell out the difference between not liking something and wanting the state to intervene to stop it.
Her mistake was that she didnt insist on them preparing a cake for a gay wedding.
It was pointed out at another blog that conservatives simply cannot bring themselves to play the game. Perhaps Sanders position prevents her from initiating the correct response, but that response should be to organize a boycott of the Red Hen restaurant (is that name a Marxist trope) and street demonstrations outside its entrance. Demonstrations outside the owners home are also in order. This has nothing at all to do with individual rights or libertarian principles or freedom of association. It is a cold civil war for the future of the US, and people on the right need to stop lying down and start fighting the war we are in. Make the left fear us.
A black woman was required to leave a restaurant because the restaurant owner did not like the color of her skin. This seems like a perfectly civilised and non-violent way of objecting to something. A restaurant owner should be free to require people to leave for any reason; the restaurant is private property.
This is your position? Just confirming.
The lady has done nothing – the lady was ejected from the business because of what-she-is. A business owner should have the right to do this – in the same way that a business owner, a scumbag business owner, should have the right to eject people because they have black skin.
It is the Guardian newspaper that it being a hypocrite – because it does not accept this, and continues to support the 1964 America Act and the 1965 British Act and later, and more extreme, British Acts.
Either, as the Emperor Diocletian claimed, a business being “open to the public” makes it a “public matter”, meaning a GOVERNMENT matter, or it does not. If it does than the lady can not be ejected from the business for being a conservative and working for the President of the United States, and if it does not – then, scumbag, business owners may eject people on the basis of the colour of their skin.
Of course there is also a deeper hypocrisy in play here – the Guardian (like the rest of the “mainstream media”) is made up of socialists, indeed egalitarians (supporters of Social Justice – equality income and wealth) yet they receive high incomes from the capitalist system – just as the socialists of the New York Times (the de facto American sister publication of the Guardian) do. They square this circle in their minds by the doctrine that they are destroying-the-capitalist-system-from-within.
In their system the restaurant owner would not own the restaurant (not in any meaningful sense) and would, as manager, have much the same income as the cleaner (if there is a cleaner) – the restaurant chain owners do not seem to have grasped what modern “liberalism” (Progressivism) is intended to lead to. They will understand it all one day – when the Social Justice tide of migrants “redistribute” their income and wealth.