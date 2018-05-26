|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
The cliche is that it’s personal ambition that propels most politicians. Unfortunately, I think it’s true, at least for the biggest of them. What really drives most of them round the twist is not failing to get their policies enacted, but their ascent up the greasy pole being blocked.
– Hector Drummond
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Here’s a more up-to-date picture of Anna Soubry than the one the Continental Telegraph used:
http://hectordrummond.com/2018/05/26/hector-at-the-continental-telegraph-again/
Politics is one of the UK’s few growth industries. Noddy assemblies in Wales, Scotland and London, new elected mayors – plus all the bureaucrats that go with them.
Along with taxpayer funded charities, quangos, the state broadcaster, the subsidised arts and the ever expanding HE system politics is now simply a way the educated middle classes create amenable and well paid jobs for themselves.