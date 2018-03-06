Which of these two airline chief executives do you find more persuasive?

Ryanair’s Micheal O’Leary, as reported in today’s Mirror:
Ryanair chief threatens to ground cheap flights to persuade voters to ‘rethink’ Brexit
CEO Michael O’Leary says he wants to make people realise they are “no longer going to have cheap holidays”
Ryanair is threatening to ground its planes to persuade voters to “rethink” Brexit .
Michael O’Leary, the budget airline’s chief executive, said he wants to “create an opportunity” by making people realise they are “no longer going to have cheap holidays.”
He told an audience of airline leaders in Brussels: “I think it’s in our interests – not for a long period of time – that the aircraft are grounded.
“It’s only when you get to that stage where you’re going to persuade the average British voter that you were lied to in the entire Brexit debate.
“You were promised you could leave the EU and everything would stay the same. The reality is you can leave the EU, yes that’s your choice, but everything will fundamentally change.”
Mr O’Leary warned that there would be a “real crisis” as flights between the UK and the EU are disrupted after Brexit.
He said: “When you begin to realise that you’re no longer going to have cheap holidays in Portugal or Spain or Italy, you’ve got to drive to Scotland or get a ferry to Ireland as your only holiday options, maybe we’ll begin to rethink the whole Brexit debate.
“They were misled and I think we have to create an opportunity.”
Or EasyJet’s Johan Lundgren?
EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren, who was on stage alongside Mr O’Leary, interrupted him to say: “If you start grounding your planes, I’m flying.”
Yeah, “I’m taking my ball and going home” doesn’t even work for kids, who invented the tactic.
German airplanes being used to try and convince the Brits to change their mind? Why has nobody thought of this before? I can’t see any PR downsides for the remaniac cause whatsoever.
Should have added, “And with the increased business we’ll able to offer better discounts.”
OK, but any Ryanair flight entering UK airspace gets forced to land, is evacuated and used for hijack-storming practice by the boys from Hereford, or droned target practice for the Brylcreem boys (and girls). Seems a fair enough arrangement.
I would say that anyone flying Ryanair deserves all they get, the firm seems to almost have made a virtue of despising its customers over the years. Personally, I will never take a Ryanair flight, train and boat if needs be, no matter how far.
I can’t honestly say that I’ve noticed that Switzerland is some great void in European airspace, having passed over through on the way to/from Germany a few times, and pretty damn close on the way to Italy.
Priceless.
As things currently stand, almost all international flights from the UK to other countries will become illegal when Britain leaves the EU in a year’s time. This is not just flights to the EU, but to about the 40 most important non-EU destinations as well. (Treaties between the EU and the third country have voided previous bilateral treaties between Britain and the third countries when such treaties have been signed. This has actually generally been a good thing, given the extreme protectionism that Britain has previously shown in signing such treaties). For trade in physical goods, if a trade deal is not signed you just revert to WTO rules and trade continues. In the case of aviation treaties, there is no equivalent to the WTO, and there is therefore no legal framework whatsoever for flights to continue. Britain therefore has to negotiate about 40 treaties in the next year, where historically it has generally taken five years or so to negotiate one. If I was Michael O’Leary or any other airline executive, I would not be pleased by this.
Obviously, international flights from the UK are not actually going to cease in a year’s time. Some way will be found to muddle through this unholy mess. However, watching the waving of hands around and screaming (of which this is an early example) is going to be amusing.
Michael Jennings (March 6, 2018 at 10:32 pm), no-one will have the least difficulty – unless of course their politicians want to inflict it. London is a huge hub and, very obviously, anyone who refuses our flying to them will be equally unable to fly to us.
That was when a prior treaty existed and the negotiation was to change it. When, in our lifetimes, outside circumstances of great political hostility, has five years elapsed when Britain could not fly to a country of any significance – or they to us – because “sorry, we’re still working on the treaty”? A status quo ante interim treaty can be signed in a day, and then a renegotiated one, if desired, signed in five weeks unless there is positive political ill-will not to, and very easily in the year we have left.
Ryanair are based in Ireland. The UK lies between Ireland and most of Europe. Mr Ed (March 6, 2018 at 9:56 pm) suggests we could refuse them our airspace if they try this but does it even need any formally-additional action by us? If Ryanair treats the existing treaty as void, will that not of itself void their treaty rights to fly over UK airspace? That famous Ryanair trumpet will be sounding less often if all their flights divert and none can use Ryanair’s many UK airports.
Is O’Leary related to O’Bama? His plan seems remarkably similat to the way that the latter weaponised the US “government shutdown” to inflict distress on the American people.
While I’m asking, is Lundgren related to that top scientist, Dolph?
Will the last sane person to leave Once Great Britain please open the sea-cocks before they depart.
Never mind the lights; they have been going out for years already.
Is that just a random blurt? I have no idea what point you are trying to make.
“Is that just a random blurt? ”
Not entirely random, and it seems to not exclusively be related to Britain.
Surely you are not suggesting that everything is shipshape, sweetness and light over there. Here in the Antipodes, it sure as Hell isn’t.
How long can the remaining sane folks maintain their much-vaunted “stiff upper lip”, before they are either marched, whistling “Colonel Bogie”, to the camps, or utterly subjugated by a government-approved alien ideology?
Rolling up sleeves, hoisting the black flag, (not the one covered in squiggles), spitting on hands and slitting a few throats, a la H. L. Mencken, seems to be permanently off the menu.