We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

The Perils of Polly Brexitstop

· Arts & Entertainment · European Union · Media & Journalism · UK affairs

“Heyulp! Heyulp”

Who will rescue Polly this time? Who will answer her call?

Will it be those apparently reformed criminals, the Ant Hill Mob?

Come to parliament, Sinn Féin, as saviours of Ireland – and Britain

Or will it be her trusted guardian Sylvester Sneekly and his business associates?

Business must speak up, and save Britain from Brexit

Two desperate appeals in five days have gone unanswered. Oh, won’t somebody come?

March 5th, 2018 |

2 comments to The Perils of Polly Brexitstop

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    March 6, 2018 at 12:01 am

    Poor Polly! Maybe DangerMouse will help? Skippy, the bush Kangaroo, can’t help you. She wouldn’t be allowed into the country (quarantine laws). We do have, here in Australia, an ex-deputy Prime Minister, who recently resigned over a sex scandal. He might be able to help.

  • John Galt III
    March 6, 2018 at 1:38 am

    Eastern Europe is Europe with a soul and commonsense. Western Europe is a shithole. Get out and make Britain great again and make friends with Eastern Europe.
    France, Germany, Scandinavia etc are NOT your friends. When a former malarial swamp with sand has passed Great Britain in GDP per capita, you need to change. That country is the
    one your foreign service and Royal Family have avoided for 70 years – Israel. You cold learn from them, and I hope you do.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »