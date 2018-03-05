|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
The Perils of Polly Brexitstop
“Heyulp! Heyulp”
Who will rescue Polly this time? Who will answer her call?
Will it be those apparently reformed criminals, the Ant Hill Mob?
Come to parliament, Sinn Féin, as saviours of Ireland – and Britain
Or will it be her trusted guardian Sylvester Sneekly and his business associates?
Business must speak up, and save Britain from Brexit
Two desperate appeals in five days have gone unanswered. Oh, won’t somebody come?
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Poor Polly! Maybe DangerMouse will help? Skippy, the bush Kangaroo, can’t help you. She wouldn’t be allowed into the country (quarantine laws). We do have, here in Australia, an ex-deputy Prime Minister, who recently resigned over a sex scandal. He might be able to help.
Eastern Europe is Europe with a soul and commonsense. Western Europe is a shithole. Get out and make Britain great again and make friends with Eastern Europe.
France, Germany, Scandinavia etc are NOT your friends. When a former malarial swamp with sand has passed Great Britain in GDP per capita, you need to change. That country is the
one your foreign service and Royal Family have avoided for 70 years – Israel. You cold learn from them, and I hope you do.