The Perils of Polly Brexitstop

“Heyulp! Heyulp”

Who will rescue Polly this time? Who will answer her call?

Will it be those apparently reformed criminals, the Ant Hill Mob?

Or will it be her trusted guardian Sylvester Sneekly and his business associates?

Two desperate appeals in five days have gone unanswered. Oh, won’t somebody come?