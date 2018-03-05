|
Samizdata quote of the day
Raskolnikov, the main character in “Crime and Punishment,” is not much of a role model.
But not to worry, because nobody whines about how literature has led them into ax-murdering or body dysmorphia or about how poorly the page represents reality.
They save those accusations for movies and TV.
– Amy Alkon
Au contraire. If wikipedia is to be believed, lefty critics of Dostoevsky piled straight in to complain that Crime and Punishment did not represent reality :
The novel soon attracted the criticism of the liberal and radical critics. G.Z. Yeliseyev sprang to the defense of the Russian student corporations, and wondered, “Has there ever been a case of a student committing murder for the sake of robbery?”
And just to show that nothing ever changes, a Guardian columnist was also on hand with the traditional party line :
Pisarev, aware of the novel’s artistic value attempted in 1867 another approach: he argued that Raskolnikov was a product of his environment, and explained that the main theme of the work was poverty and its results.
But….but….video games!
And according to Catcher In The Rye, killing a Beetle would REALLY impress Jody Foster!
I wonder where Valerie Solanas got HER manifest inspiration?
People are more prone to react to what they see than what they read! Reading can be done at your own pace, but cinema sets the pace. This is why the movie ‘Starship Troopers’ would have had more of an impact in spreading libertarian ideals (voluntary citizenship, etc.) than the book.
“Pisarev, aware of the novel’s artistic value attempted in 1867 another approach: he argued that Raskolnikov was a product of his environment, and explained that the main theme of the work was poverty and its results.”
He completely misses the point that, as a transgendered vegan, Raskolnikov was horribly Othered by the flesh-eating patrio-normative power structure. THAT was the force that gave him his conviction that he wasn’t just normal.
Or, it was the endless series of microaggressions and microtransgressions and micro-underappreciations that finally led him into his safe space away from the deplorable racist normals.
Or he was actually an allegorical Palestinian . . .
Much as I love Amy’s writing, I have to disagree here. Stupid people don’t read Dostoyevsky, but they do watch Texas Chain Saw massacre. Dostoyevsky, for all his skill as a writer cannot possibly hope to engage the full faculties of a young impressionable person the way grand theft auto, or one of the many FPS games can. So it is a silly comparison. It is stupid people who emulate these terrible things, and so the comparison with high brow literature just doesn’t seem apropos at all.
FWIW, I have no doubt at all that some of these gruesome games play a significant role in desensitizing people to horrible violence, and don’t doubt that that has some impact on violence and murder in our society. I’m not saying it is all the game’s fault, but it would take considerable credulity to suggest that the correlation in the rise of such things with the popularity of such games is entirely coincidental.
Every writer from Dostoyevsky to Dr. Seuss has an agenda, and attempt to influence the mind of their readers to some degree. No doubt they succeed. But they only have words on a page. Movies are far more immersive than books, and video games vastly more so than movies. One would surely expect that influence that we expect from books to be vastly magnified with increasing levels of immersion.
(BTW, I have never read Dostoyevsky. I avoid Russian literature because it is almost all so damn depressing, and I’d rather be happy. Which is, coincidentally, the reason I don’t play these gruesome video games too.)