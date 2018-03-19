We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Chimpocracy is clearly the way forward…

· Slogans & Quotations

California Would Be Less Stupidly Run If We Let Chimps Vote Instead Of People.

Because chimps would vote at random, we’d at least have some chance of having sensible choices made — unlike those so often by our idiot electorate.

Amy Alkon

Of course, the same is true pretty much everywhere, not just California…

Chimpocracy clearly has much to commend it.

March 19th, 2018 |

8 comments to Chimpocracy is clearly the way forward…

  • Schrodinger's Dog
    March 19, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    A chimpocracy wouldn’t necessarily be a utopia. After all, wouldn’t the chimps vote for whomever promised the most bananas. 🙂

  • Hector Drummond, Vile Author
    March 19, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Good point, SD. It would have to be insane chimps who can’t understand an inducement.

  • Paul Marks
    March 19, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    I think New York State is even worse governed than California – but, I admit, it can be argued either way.

  • Paul Marks
    March 19, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Still I have been told to be positive – so I must also say what I think is the best governed American State. I would say South Dakota.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    March 19, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Instapundit was wont to say that a syphilitic camel could do better. (For myself, I would prefer a camel of good character. 🙂 ) It could decide issues as the ancient Egyptians’ sacred beasts did: put the Republican and Democrat proposals for each contested issue on either side of the sacred way and whichever it walked closer to would be chosen.

    Of course, certain Californians would soon arrange that both proposals were Democrat ones, as they do for their primaries. So I fear this theoretically excellent proposal would fail dismally in practice – like the leftist project it was meant to derail.

  • Mr Ed
    March 19, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    I recalll reading Jane Goodall’s writings on chimps. They had some ferocious border wars with neighbouring groups of chimps, and a very strong sense of their own territory. There’s no DACA in a chimpocracy, just saying.

  • Runcie Balspune
    March 19, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    If chimps had the vote, the wrong lizard might get in.

  • thefattomato
    March 19, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    sortition

