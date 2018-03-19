8 comments to Chimpocracy is clearly the way forward…
A chimpocracy wouldn’t necessarily be a utopia. After all, wouldn’t the chimps vote for whomever promised the most bananas. 🙂
Good point, SD. It would have to be insane chimps who can’t understand an inducement.
I think New York State is even worse governed than California – but, I admit, it can be argued either way.
Still I have been told to be positive – so I must also say what I think is the best governed American State. I would say South Dakota.
Instapundit was wont to say that a syphilitic camel could do better. (For myself, I would prefer a camel of good character. 🙂 ) It could decide issues as the ancient Egyptians’ sacred beasts did: put the Republican and Democrat proposals for each contested issue on either side of the sacred way and whichever it walked closer to would be chosen.
Of course, certain Californians would soon arrange that both proposals were Democrat ones, as they do for their primaries. So I fear this theoretically excellent proposal would fail dismally in practice – like the leftist project it was meant to derail.
I recalll reading Jane Goodall’s writings on chimps. They had some ferocious border wars with neighbouring groups of chimps, and a very strong sense of their own territory. There’s no DACA in a chimpocracy, just saying.
If chimps had the vote, the wrong lizard might get in.
