We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Entitlement
Jack White sings:
Every time that I’m doing what I want to,
Somebody comes and tells me it’s wrong.
Whenever I’m doing
Just as I please
Somebody cuts me down to my knees.
The song seems to be an ode to those who just want to be left alone, and a critique of those who think they are owed something by others. The quote marks are on the lyrics sheet with my LP, and are important.
“Stop what you’re doing
And get back in line!”
I hear this from people all the time.
“If we can’t be happy
Then you can’t be too!”
I’m tired of being told what to do.
It is a good song.
On the surface the song seems good – but the left (the “creative” people in the “entertainment industry”) have a way of twisting words.
Leave me alone turns into “subsidise me” and leave me alone turns into “trade with me and employ me – whether you want to or not”.
The left then appeal to J.S. Mill who at least seemed to say that business freedom was something different from civil freedom (freedom of speech and so on), that it rested on a different principle.
Actually business freedom and civil freedom are parts of the same thing – and rest on the same principle.
My freedom to “do my own thing” must include my right NOT to subsidise you, and to NOT trade with or employ you if I do not want to.
Although it may well be unfair to both the literal meaning of the words and (FAIK) the intent of the writer, Paul (March 4, 2018 at 10:30 pm) has a point about the left’s ability to twist words.
That emotion is felt by many, including us certainly but also including those to whom criticism or even questioning is “being told what to do.”
If anyone comes across a song about an ex-lefty who has grown sick of telling us what to do, or even just of punishing us for saying we disagree, do tell.
A guitarist’s guitarist. One of the best of our times. I’m a fan.
Youtube just had what is been termed “The Purge”, i.e. over three thousand account were uncerimoniously kicked off youtube. Then there as a “opps sorry”, and a reinstatemet of many of them, only to be kicked off again in the afternoon of Friday, the usual opportune time to do unsavory things given the typical light news cycle of the weekends.
I just watched an Alex Jones video about being railroaded off of youtube. (3 trumped up strikes, they’re gone after decades on youtube). 4 (out of over three thousand) students from Parkland have been weaponized to rehearse and repeatedly vomit the legacy media’s propaganda talking points, and if and when anyone is critical of their rhetoric, they’re accused of “bullying children victims” and receive strikes on youtube and other social media platforms.
The video I watched was on an alternative account just created on youtube. In it, he made a good point. Those that want to acquire power OVER others are “betas” who lack the ability to CREATE anything themselves.
It’s apparent to me that it’s not that they’re too dim witted to understand the win-win of voluntary cooperation to mutual benefit, it’s that they don’t care. They don’t measure winning as honorably and justly prospering alongside others. They consider winning as “getting one over” on their betters. They’re the pathetic, envious weasel characters we see in certain Dickens novels, but tend to not recognize in everyday life. But they’re there and they’re on the offensive to destroy alternative media. They’re there to destroy anyone who dares expose their lies and propaganda.
I’m not sure Mr. Thompson rises even to the level of as “beta.” You must be thinking of Dr. Floyd Ferris. Or the one who Mouches toward D.C. to be born. ;>)
.
