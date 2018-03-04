|
Samizdata quote of the day
Recent reports only help raising more questions, and eyebrows, as a staggering 87% of Venezuelans are reportedly now under the poverty stats. When it comes to food, 6 out of 10 lost an average of 11 pounds of body mass in 2017, not for fitness purposes (don’t go getting any ideas, NHS, Corbyn) and 9 out of 10 are unable to afford daily food.
– Tamiris Loureiro
|
As always, socialism does an excellent job of sharing the poverty.
As always, democracy does an excellent job of sharing the poverty.
FTFY
Socialism exists when wealth is redistributed by force. Democracy is why wealth is redistributed by force.
It’s sad to watch the human capacity for rationalization in action. Here’s The Young Turks making excuses, saying it’s not socialism’s fault and hinting that it just has-ta have something like America’s CIA behind Venezuela’s failure, even though they admit that Venezuela failed to do A, B, C, D…
One of the best books you’ll ever read on how free markets (supply, demand and subsequent price equalibriums) self-regulate markets and how price fixing IS socialism and how socialism is doomed…is George Reisman’s The Government Against the Economy. Amazingly, you can get the kindle version from Amazon now for 99 cents. (I seem to remember that it was about 40 bucks when I bought it). And it has an 88% 5 star rating (all the rest are 4 stars).
I also have Reisman’s magnum opus, Capitalism, an absolutely enormous book, but that’s another story.
Granted that the scoundrels had a lot of votes and did get in initially afaik, but the last National Assembly returned a majority to get rid of the socialist scum, only for them to disqualify enough to stop the NA changing the constitution and then the NA was removed and by-passed by a fraudulent Constituent Assembly, so democracy is being destroyed.
Shlomo, which raises the question, if the majority are on-board with it, then why is force required? It’s not simply a dictatorship against the “haves”, it’s merely a dictatorship. One interesting thing to consider is the necessity for the nefarious governments to use propaganda, even against a disarmed public. Because, of course, if the entire nation became outraged, they would have a reenactment of Ceaușescu’s Romania on their hands.
Shlomo, and to beat you to the punch, yes America too has a nefarious government that uses “the media” to diseminate it’s propaganda and is now attacking alternative media like youtube. America’s “deep state” and justice dept are completely out of control.
Never bother, Corbin still loves ’em.
To the death so it seems.
What amazes me is the passivity of the masses. The only ones with any gumption would be those who have left. The majority are apparently willing to wait for any scraps that might get tossed their way. Soon Haiti will have a new rival for poorest country in the hemisphere and Venezuela’s regime (so far) is secure.
Matthew, Venezuela has brought in several thousand Cuban ‘security advisors’ to ensure that Maduro’s hold on power is not threatened. His own security forces have first priority over what food resources are available. Starving and hopeless people become passive. If real hope appears from somewhere, then there is a possibility of a broad revolution, but only then.
The average loss of body mass per victim is 11kg, not 11 lbs.
The idea that democracy has produced most of the regimes that have “distributed by force” is false S.M. Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot and so were not fans of democratic elections with the people being allowed to vote out governments they do not like.
As for Venezuela – as Mr Ed points out, even with all the bias and rigging against them, the opposition were able to win the National Assembly elections, the government just responded by more rigging – more subversion of democracy. Buy it we declare that the subversion of democracy does not matter, indeed that democracy is a bad thing – they that would not matter.
This is NOT to say that people are blameless – far from it. If people vote a demagogue into power he (or she – or a group) will rig the system so they can not be voted out. So people have a moral responsibility to NOT vote for such people – not even once. It was quite clear what sort of man the late Mr Chavez was – he had tried a military coup against an elected government. But he promised the people the Moon and Stars – and foolishly (and morally wrongly) they voted for him. He then OF COURSE tried to rig everything so that it would be harder-and-harder to vote him and his fellow socialists out of power. As John Adams warned centuries ago – only a moral and religious people (to him the terms were much the same thing – but then he was thinking in terms of the tolerant form of religion that was in fashion in his time) will keep elected government for long. A morally corrupt people will believe the wild promises of would-be dictators and soon loose their independence. The demagogue always brings in armed thugs – supposedly to guard against “the rich”, but really to be used against the very people who elected him (when, too late, they recognise their terrible mistake). Even Plato noted this – it is so ancient.
Of course when the chains are fitted to their necks and they feel the whip on their backs and see their children carried off to the slaughter house, the people cry out “but this is not what we wanted – we wanted someone to fight our battles for us, and so we supported this man” to which John Adams (and other sincere friends of elected government) would reply……
First Book of Samuel Chapter Eight – and it makes no difference if the ruler is called King, President or Prime Minister, what matters is that the people must NOT trust someone who makes wild promises and must NOT allow power to be concentrated in the hands of a ruling group. The people must fight their own battles – and have the independence so-to-do.
And independence is not just a matter of firearms – it is also a matter of moral self restraint (self control). The austere Republican virtue of Cato the Younger, or George Buchanan in 16th century Scotland.
Otherwise tyrants such as Philip II of Spain, or Louis XIV of France arise – and the fact that the new tyrants are called Presidents rather than Kings (and hold SHAM elections) makes no difference.