In North Korea they jail entire families because of one person’s alleged crime. Outside of North Korea we simply mob people with problematic parents on social media and get them fired.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Politics
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Samizdata quote of the day
In North Korea they jail entire families because of one person’s alleged crime. Outside of North Korea we simply mob people with problematic parents on social media and get them fired.
March 3rd, 2018 |
8 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Recent Comments
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
“Your mother is a THOUGHT CRIMINAL – you must be PUNISHED”.
And this from people who say they stand for “diversity” and “tolerance” and “creative freedom”.
Damn the left, including the Corporate Cowards in business, damn them to Hell.
And this sick, conformist, culture will be on display at the 90th Oscar ceremony on Sunday. But it controls everything – from Hollywood to Harvard. It is hard to have any real hope. Even the right to keep and bear arms is under attack – by the education system and the mainstream media (and, of course, from the Corporate Cowards with their university educated managers). Remember it was the disarmed nature of the civilian population of both the Persian and Byzantine Empire that allowed them to be conquered in the 7th century, and allowed the conquest of Visigothic Spain in the early 8th century.
Pamela geller is a bit unhinged, to put it charitably. But ‘sins of the mother’ and all that.
Pam Geller shares sentiments about Islam that have been expressed here many times by many commenters.
She just serves those sentiments with the level of fanaticism that is needed to turn a political philosophy into a paying business.
That’s not even fanatical, let alone unhinged – but will be treated so by the PC, as the sad story that prompted the OP makes clear. In the circumstances, I would hardly be surprised if she sometimes chose to be hung for a sheep instead of a lamb. Sometimes the haters of free speech create a situation where you can think: use it loudly or lose it.
Pamela Geller, like Robert Spencer and Michael Savage are not allowed into Britain because the country is about 75% snowflakes, fellow travelers and dumb ass elites. The US is at least somewhat better. These three Americans say nothing that Tommy Robinson, Paul Weston and other Brits with functioning brains and guts have said many times. Spew Koranic filth about killing Jews and a Muslim will have no trouble in the UK or Western Europe either remaining or being let ib. Say something truthful about Islam and you are persona non grata. That’s wrong – real wrong and very deadly.
Shaming is the modern leftist secular equivalent to stoning. No one individual throws the lethal stone, but the result is the same. A person is effectively sentenced to a public death.
Niall: Thumbs up. :>)
.
ETA:
bobby: First sentence: Quite so.
.
Interesting to note that the problem Miss Geller cites is not in fact with Islam, but with what we are not allowed to do about it. Namely, to recognize and to discuss it publically.
Well, “not allowed” by the bien-pensant. So far, we still have a legal right to discuss the issues. At least in the U.S. … in most venues.