Time for a spot of toxic masculinity

As we have seen recently, Formula 1 has decided to ban the practice of young ladies parading in the grid at the start of a motor race, on the grounds that such behaviour no longer has a place in the sport. Come to that, why not just ban very attractive people from sports events and moments such as parading in front completely, just so to protect the feelings of those less fortunately endowed by Mother Nature? The US tradition of cheerleaders clearly has to go. And if a bunch of people want to lead out footballers at a cup final, make surethey are either very young, old, and preferably covered up completely.) A number of women have been angered by the move.
Well, since modern race cars use engines that make less of a noise, presumably as all part of the kinder, gentler age we are supposed to enjoy, this all makes sense. I personally think that this doesn’t go far enough: how about curbing speeds in F1 to, say, 30 mph, so as to encourage more responsible use of scarce resources? And should all motor racing fans be forced to attend some sort of self-awareness course about the need to not objectify people as sex objects, or even get a mild arousal from seeing attractive members of the opposite sex? (OK, sarcasm alert.)
In the meantime, for those like me who will be visiting Le Mans in France this June, here is reminder of what this raucous motor racing is all about. Check out this video of a Ferrari 312 PB works car, dating from the early 1970s. The sound it makes is simply fabulous.
I don’t know if Le Mans has attractive women parading near the cars this year (it has in years gone by), but this is France, and for all its faults, some old traditions linger on. But for how long? I cannot help but wonder whether, in the case of F1 (the endurance race series of which Le Mans is a part is not in the same category) cultural considerations have played a part. F1 has been held in places such as Malaysia and Abu Dhabi, and the Muslim populations, with oil-wealth in their hands, may have argued for a ban at least in their jurisdictions. UBS, the Swiss bank, is at the moment global sponsor of the sport, but I have no idea whether the Zurich-listed lender put pressure on F1, although it may have done, in keeping with its staid Swiss image.
We live in Puritan times, and part of why I think F1 is harming itself is that motor sport is meant to be a bit naughty; driving a car at 200+mph around a track, making lots of noise, and with all that danger and sense of life, is totally against the current do-gooder mood. As the US journalist H L Mencken has said, a puritan is someone who worries that someone, somewhere, is happy.
SOMEBODY clearly has NO idea how this ….bread and circuses thing works.
Is there no “studies” class for that in higher education holiday camps?
NOW I have absolutely NOTHING ELSE to occupy my time , than actively harass “progressive”(by any other name) “Social” Justice Warriors.
They’re way ahead of you.
Check out the new rage – Formula E, the new, all-electric version of Formula 1. Some of the same drivers, F1-style cars with no engines at all, just motors – it sounds like you’ve wandered into a race of Teslas. And that’s not a good thing.
It’s funny to watch them towards the end of races, as the batteries wear out.
It is deeply depressing – the cultural decline and even the technological decline (not using the best engines available).
I suppose everyone thinks society was better before they were born – but society really does seem to have been better around 1960, both in the United States and in Britain. Certainly decent buildings started to be demolished (and replaced with rubbish) in this town in 1960 – a Sunday morning in 1960 was when the decline of Gold Street started.
In the 1950s motor racing was about as going as fast as you could go – not artificially reducing speed. At least I suspect it was. And there was no such thing as “Third Wave Feminism” (at least no one had heard of it).
I suppose everyone is either a Royalist or a Roundhead – and, in spite of my Puritan “lifestyle”, I am a Royalist – let the ladies dress up nicely, if they wish to do so.
Slight OT, but where are the protests about the gender pay gap for supermodels, didn’t one once say that she didn’t get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day?
Bring back chariot races and helmets with horse hair crests!
Jonathan Pearce,
I think you missed the low cunning of the F1 bosses. By engaging in a spot of virtue signalling they managed to protect themselves from anyone noticing what they were actually doing – peremptorily sacking a bunch of young women who had become an unacceptable business risk for sexual harassment lawsuits.
But think of the children. Do you want young women to feel all bodies are equally beautiful or don’t you? Do you want young boys to think going fast in cars is good?
I’m sorry Mr. Marks, but I grew up in the 50s and 60s. ‘Society’ was hardly better. Yes, there were things to appreciate, and still are, about that time, but better? Among other problems, opportunities and options for shopping or dining out on Sunday were limited and restricted at best. Let us not even discuss gallbladder surgery. Compared to today, life was nasty brutish and short. Or at least nastier, more brutish, and shorter, and that’s really the only metric, yes?
The past has its charms precisely because we no longer live there. Rose is always such an ugly color in other people’s glasses, yet looks so fetching on us; a perspective we must fight, natural though it be. We carry forward a few edited and generally positive memories and think “ah, it was so much better then.”
Rubbish.
It’s never been better than it is now, for all that so much has gone so dreadfully awry, if not amok. And that will continue to be the general trend.
Absolute poverty has been eliminated. How is that not better? The great enrichening continues. The road is always bumpy, but it leads ever onward.
If this is about sexism, couldn’t we just have an equal number of partly dressed hunky male models for any women in the audience to ogle?
Actually I’m curious, are there any female F1 drivers? I know that women have been successful at motorcycle racing in the past. I recall that there was a class called Super Mono which was for big singles which at the time was dominated by the MuZ brand that had been MZ before German unification. The MuZ used a Yamaha engine and the nearest rival, I think, was a Ducati special based on the 916 V twin, presumably with one cylinder removed. At least one year the Super Mono Championship was won by a female rider.
Paul Marks
February 6, 2018 at 3:28 pm
In the 1950s motor racing was about as going as fast as you could go – not artificially reducing speed.
Today, going as fast as possible would mean going over the speed of sound.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7D4-49pkEWY
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ThrustSSC
Thrust SSC holds the world land speed record, set on 15 October 1997, when it achieved a speed of 1,228 km/h (763 mph) and became the first land vehicle to officially break the sound barrier.
It would be interesting from technical standpoint, but hard to make it into spectator sport.