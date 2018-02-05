|
In South Sudan, food aid is used as a weapon and is either looted and destroyed or blocked from reaching those in areas controlled by the opposition. Similar instances occur in Somalia where aid organizations are heavily taxed, which results in additional funds that are used to perpetuate the conflict. In fact, receiving U.S. food aid literally feeds the violence and is positively correlated with a higher probability and increased duration of civil war.
Still?
llater,
llamas
And your point? P.J. O’Rourke made that point many times in “Holidays in Hell” and “All the Trouble In The World”.
Ah, but Duren is making this argument as part of a very timely fight over the fate of the Cargo Preference for Food Aid (CPFA) Act in the 2018 US farm bill. In FEE.
A cynic might suspect that she was trying to place a wedge into what would normally be a fairly straight partisan issue. But the lines are already blurred – Trump fighting for union preferences and jobs? Sen. Corker fighting to make shipping free of “American labor” requirements?
Dogs and cats living together!
There is no winning here.
If you send food to a country run by kleptocrats and militias, they will take the food, and the starving will get little of it (and that, with strings attached). And the (echo)International Community(/echo) will scream at us for making things worse.
If we don’t send food, the same people will scream at us for not caring.
Since the International Community are going to scream and scorn either way, I figure it’s cheaper not to send the food. It won’t end up with the people that need it anyway.
It’s Africa. Put up a fence around it and let them do their thing. It’s only a problem when Africans come to our shores.