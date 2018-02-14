The message on those Oxfam T-shirts

Have you ever watched someone make a speech and caught the moment when the speaker lost the sympathy of the audience? Those friendly to the speaker wince, suppress it, and lock their heads and their eyes into looking straight ahead. In contrast the hostile part of the audience exchange glances – did you hear it too?
There can be moments like that when reading a news story too. Suddenly a detail leaps out. The reader who is friendly to the subject of the story winces, while the hostile reader cannot wait to click on the comments. For the Oxfam story I think that detail was the prostitutes half-naked except for Oxfam T-shirts. Without that the story was and is a bit meh.
So men far from home use prostitutes? Meh. They call it “the oldest profession” for a reason. Most people, even those with traditional views on sexual morality, would say that is a private matter.
So women in countries stricken by war or disaster turn to prostitution to survive? In that case the power imbalance makes the picture look uglier – but realistically it is inevitable. There was a sweet letter in today’s Times in which the writer suggested that we send the army to administer aid rather than these NGOs. Like the writer, I have a higher opinion of our armed services than I do of our misnamed “non-governmental” organisations, but consider the centuries old connotations of the term “camp follower”. Where soldiers are, there will be women offering to sell them sex.
Every story on this seems to include the line that some of the prostitutes may have been underage. Serious if proven, but so far, not proven. No one has put their name to a definite allegation citing times and places. May have been underage. Meh.
But this is not meh:
Oxfam in Haiti: ‘It was like a Caligula orgy with prostitutes in Oxfam T-shirts’
“The group lived in a guesthouse rented by Oxfam that they called the ‘pink apartments’ — they called it ‘the whorehouse’,” said a source who says he was shown phone footage by one of the residents of the guesthouse.
“They were throwing big parties with prostitutes. These girls were wearing Oxfam T-shirts, running around half-naked, it was a like a full-on Caligula orgy. It was unbelievable. It was crazy. At one party there were at least five girls and two of them had Oxfam white T-shirts on. These men used to talk about holding ‘young meat barbecues’.”
That image has deeply unpleasant associations. There is not even the fig leaf of buying the girl a drink and making a little awkward conversation to make it feel more like an interaction of equals. Black women are labelled as available for white men by brand name packaging. Think how that must rankle in Haiti.
But we’re libertarians, right? (I have used this line before.) Indeed we are. Neither guilty whites in London nor resentful blacks in Port-au-Prince should have a veto on two individuals making a deal. Subject to some provisos about promises made by either party to their spouses, to local laws, and to agreed conditions of employment, that is still my opinion.
However it is not Oxfam’s opinion. Do a search for the word “Oxfam” on this blog. There were a few sensible noises on free trade from this semi-fake charity fifteen years ago, but in recent years Oxfam has grown fat peddling economically illiterate bullshit on the alleged evils of “inequality” and “speculation”. White guilt and black resentment were its stock in trade. Actual trade was something to be taxed, regulated and eternally prefixed with some veto-word like “Fair” or “Ethical” that showed permission had been given by censorious third parties for the transaction to occur.
Live by the sword, die by the sword.
It’s the hypocrisy, stupid. (?)
What makes them ‘bad’ is not the sex per se (I do not think prostitution should be illegal), but that fact they were flown there and supported with ‘charitable’ funds, much of which was not charitable at all, it was British taxpayers money. And that means *WE* paid for these scumbags & their jolly japes, even if we never willingly gave Oxfam a penny.
But then perhaps the reason Oxfam supports policies that would reduce trade and cause more poverty is that’s the only way the price of girls in Haiti will stay low.
“But then perhaps the reason Oxfam supports policies that would reduce trade and cause more poverty is that’s the only way the price of girls in Haiti will stay low.”
Excellent point Perry. The sort of people who regularly rail against “neo-liberalism” were engaged in a perverted “neo-colonialism”.
It is vile. I had some solutions involving cable ties and Brevilles and such and such which were too extreme for this site (and scare even me to think on). So instead a truly poetic justice could be for these incredibly highly paid, depraved, con-artistes to suddenly find themselves homeless, broke and unable to exist apart from by selling their bodies in the most sordid and filthy ways.
Hey, their lovely houses could be used to house the UK homeless. I mean housing the homeless is one of the things Oxfam was suppossed to be about?
There’s nothing unlibertarian about expecting people to live up to contractual agreements.
People give money to charities with the explicit understanding that their money will be used in the aid of the needy. It’s their money, and they’re handing it over to people who promise to act as stewards and direct that money to those who the donors sought to help. Oxfam appears to steal a portion of that money to entice starving teen girls to have sex with them.
I remember back in elementary school (age 8-12) when we would have various charity drives. We’d all gather our spare dimes and nickels and stuff them through the slot in the top of the can on the teacher’s desk. Now I wonder how much of my money went to support rapists’ fun.
Even the notion of individual consensual relationships gets a squalid cast when one of the parties is in desperate need of food, blankets, shelter, medicine, and the other has power over the provision of same. In such circumstances, apparent consent should always be questioned, because the scope for corrupt misconduct.
The aid workers participating in these activities should be investigated by the police.
It’s the fact that Oxfam lecture us so much about how evil we are and how we should send them money to right this wrong (in addition to the money they steal from us), but then we see that it is actually just a joke to them; they don’t care in the slightest about these people, even in their own warped lefty terms, and in fact are just enjoying the gravy train in the most depraved of ways.
It is the product of perverse minds to see the job as an opportunity to go on a sex tour of the world. They are laughing at us as they fuck endless poverty stricken young girls using our money. They are mocking the very tale they told to get people and governments to give them that money in the first place.
I hope this results in the NGO sector (haha) being defunded by the government and having to ask us please for our money. That would go a long way to making them more deserving of it.
I hope you are right, but the Chumocracy won’t defund their school and uni mates that easily.
A happy Valentine’s day to all, and air-flowers and air-chocolates to all our female commentators, whilst it is still legal to make such distinctions.
Just as long as we all understand that this episode with Oxfam folks is but ONE in many NGO/ GO/ “Charity”
orgs., known to scavenge the landscape in all SORTS of ways, by “investing” tax, and tax write-off, assets.
As always, be wary of those folks/”contractors” with an ASTONISHING number of inexplicable “positions, transfers, and awards” on their CV/Resume.
(Recently)https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-puertorico-meals/fema-contractor-did-not-deliver-millions-of-puerto-rico-meals-lawmakers-idUSKBN1FQ2OP