Samizdata… er… Chinese word of the day: Baizuo

The word baizuo is, according to political scientist Zhang Chenchen, a Chinese word that ridicules Western “liberal elites”. He further defined the word “baizuo” with the definition “People who only care about topics such as immigration, minorities, LGBT and the environment” and “have no sense of real problems in the real world”; they are hypocritical humanitarians who advocate for peace and equality only to “satisfy their own feeling of moral superiority”; they are “obsessed with political correctness” to the extent that they “tolerate backwards Islamic values for the sake of multiculturalism”; they believe in the welfare state that “benefits only the idle and the free riders”; they are the “ignorant and arrogant westerners” who “pity the rest of the world and think they are saviours”. The term has also been used to refer to perceived double standards of the Western media, such as the alleged bias on reporting about Islamist attacks in Xinjiang.
The use of the word “Baizuo” could be an insult on the Chinese Internet.
Noted 😀
I love it. What better way to confuse our Progressive “Betters” than to use an obscure foreign word that they must look up in order to be insulted.
Brilliant! This is a word that deserves to be widely adopted into everyday parlance. Blair? Clegg? Campbell? Mandelson? Soubry? Heseltine? Adonis? Baizous, the lot of ’em.
Incidentally, here’s an amusing little spot-the-difference quiz, guaranteed to rile baizou types. One of the following is the currently-favoured full acronym for the various sex-and-gender-identity minority groups. The other three are the names of towns in Greenland. Can you tell which is which?
1: Qasigiannguit
2: Tasiilaq
3: Lgbttqqiaap
4: Ilulissat
The success of spoken English around the world is partially attributable to that it adopts foreign words and incorporates them into the expanding lexicon and thus enriches itself. This one is a word that English really needs.
The Chinese have nothing but contempt for the Frankfurt School of Marxism and French Post Modernism – the Western obsession with race, gender, sexual orientation (and so on). Seeing it as the West destroying itself – which is irritating for the Chinese leadership as they want to be the ones who destroy the West (hard to kill or enslave people who have already committed suicide).
Of course a Classical Marxist, such as Karl Marx, would despise Frankfurt School of Marxism stuff – Karl Marx had nothing but hatred and contempt for “niggers” (he used the English word) and so on. But it is not really Classical Marxism in the case of the Chinese – it is just their common sense.
The ideas that dominate the Western education system and “mainstream” media are STUPID – and there is nothing Chinese people, regardless of their politics, despise more than STUPIDITY.
The fact that Westerners think that the Frankfurt School Marxism stuff is “liberal” is a classic example of Western stupidity and ignorance.
Watching Western “Equalities Ministers” (once Mrs May now Amber Rudd in Britain) and other such, go through the Frankfurt School of Marxism stuff (even using the language “racism”, “sexism”, “homophobia”, “Islamophobia” and on and on), WITHOUT EVEN KNOWING WHAT IT IS, gives rise to both amusement and contempt among the Chinese.
no, i would say thay wish to dominate & exploit, not destroy. this actually make china more not less dangerous.
Literal meaning is someone who runs away, someone who retreats or flees from an enemy 😉
Good to know!
Can someone knowledgeable in the language provide a pronunciation guide, preferably in the IPA (International Phonetic Alphabet)?
I can foresee using this word in conversation 🙂
EDIT: Never mind, found it – https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=baizuo
Agreed. Back in the fifties we knew who the commies and capitalists were and so did they. Now we have commies who are unaware they are communists and fascists who believe they are anti-fascists. Given that debate is impossible without agreement on terms, it’s tempting to think that this is a deliberate strategy to prevent any such debate.
‘Baizuo’ is also used because it echoes another term ‘baichi’ – mandarin for idiot. Usually only native speakers are aware of this connection.
I dunno abt the PRC, but generally the chinese don’t want to destroy the West. Dominate and exploit, certainly. And not just the West, but the whole world.
There’s no explicit chinese philosophy that calls for world domination, and the PRC seems focused on the Asia-Pacific region to be subserviant to it. The rest of the world, eg South America n Africa, probably doesn’t really exist on its radar except as a resource rich area to extract wealth and tribute from.
Governing these places is probably the last thing the chinese want to do. Too much headache.
I wonder what Chinese variants of the sounds ‘P’ and ‘C’ we can find, as in ‘You are so PeeCee!!’ The audience will think it is praise!
That’s Oxfam’s rebranding sorted.