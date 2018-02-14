|
Samizdata quote of the day
Over the past 100 years, women have gained so much. Unlike those in 1918, we can vote, work, live independently, divorce, have sex without getting pregnant; we are free agents. Yet too much of contemporary feminism and mainstream politics seem determined to row back some of these hard-won freedoms. To mark the centenary of votes for women, prime minister Theresa May promised to make it illegal to intimidate politicians. She was largely spurred on to this by female politicians’ complaints in recent years that they face abuse online. In the name of ‘protecting women’, May is seriously threatening our right to protest against powerful people.
– Ella Whelan
Was that a dig at the PM’s idiotic proposal from Boris in his Brexit speech today?
As restricting our free speech is already being done in the name of anti-islamophobia, anti-racism and anti-QUERTYwhatever, I guess it would be obviously sexist if it were not also being done in the name of feminism. My wonder is, will they close the circle? Will it be made a hate crime to suggest voting for conventional white males on the grounds that they are the only ones whom you will be allowed to criticise?
Female rate (property tax) payers could vote from the 1830s in this country – in local government and Poor Law Guardian elections. It makes no sense to me to deny female tax payers the vote for Parliament.
In the United States female tax payers could vote in the 18th century in such States as New Jersey – their vote was taken away in the early 19th century, I think that was an outrage.
Divorce – “no fault” divorce is understandable, as long as there is no financial “support”. If MONEY or PROPERTY is claimed – then fault should be proved. Otherwise marriage becomes a “mug’s game” for men, and sensible men will avoid it.
Yes Sam Duncan – “as is their right” was a hit at Theresa Censorship May and (even more) and Amber Censorship Rudd.
Almost all anti Free Speech people in the Conservative Party were “Remainers” (and really still are Remainers) – it is part of their P.C.ism – remember that Mrs May was (and Amber Rudd is) the “Equalities Minister”, Frankfurt School of Marxism stuff by people who do not even know it is Frankfurt School of Marxism stuff.
I would note that womens sexual freedom and equal rights was the starting point for western decline. Falling birth rates, higher taxes and welfare, rampant single motherhood. We stand a good chance of disappearing while the cultures who keep their women doing womens work repopulate our empty nations.