Samizdata quote of the day
Well, the memo was released. You can read it in full here, and I recommend you do so because, on the evidence of much of Friday’s TV and radio coverage, most commentators only want to talk about it in the most shallow political terms. Whereas the questions it raises about state corruption in an age of round-the-clock technological surveillance are far more profound.
– Mark Steyn
Read the memo.
Holy.Fucking.Shit.
Modern liberals see no problem in denying their political opponents free speech and freedom of association, and they condone violence too if it is in support of their cause.
And they’ll happily turn a blind eye to sexual abuse and oppression of women and minorities if they consider it is ‘politically correct’ to do so.
So it is hardly surprising that they also seek to corrupt the election process when they think it is necessary to do so.
Nah, that’s just the tip of the iceberg, which is slowly but surely is beginning to be exposed. How much remains to be seen and of what nature only time will tell, but I doubt it will be pretty. Here’s a longish primer on the background, with facts and reasonable speculations (much of the material is classified). And this blog is invaluable with regard to more current info and ongoing analysis.
What Alisa said. All of this is convincing me that the most optimistic of Trump supporters (Scott Adams, Thomas Wictor, Imperator Rex 3, drawandstrike, Sundance at The Conservative Treehouse) are correct: Trump is a student of Sun Tzu, and a showman, and has been misdirecting Democrats into a huge trap. Mueller’s Trump/Russia investigation is bait for Democrats: they cheer him on, demanding he not be fired and be believed, but at the end of the day, what Mueller will find is Democratic Party corruption of the FBI/DOJ and (ironically) collusion with Russia. (Collusion 1: Paying Steele, British leftist from the CND days, to pay Russians for fake dirt on Trump. Collusion 2: Obama’s State Department giving a visa to Natalia Veselnitskaya, Kremlin-linked lawyer, for that set-up meeting with DJT Jr. Collusion 3: Uranium One.)
Meanwhile, the IG report on political corruption of the FBI/DOJ (ironically demanded by Democrats after Hillary lost) is about to come out, the investigations into Hillary’s classified emails and the Clinton Foundation are reopened with Hillary’s fixers running them, plus Uranium One, Operation Cassandra, the Awan IT scandal, and (possibly) Antifa and its connections to Democratic Party figures and funders. As a showman, Trump knows how to build suspense, and so what’s the best time for The Storm to really hit? Sometime between now and the November midterms….
Just a sample of the many trickles:
Note that the Trump optimists think Rosenstein (like Mueller) is a good guy, and so would explain rumors like that as strategic deception. (“The leaks are real, but the news is fake.”) Some even think Comey is a good guy, working with Trump behind the scenes…. I’m not sure I’d go that far, but lots of interesting things are happening secretly, and I expect much of it to surface in the coming months.
All the current (and future) revelations may be interesting and possibly infuriating, but the real test is what happens to the people and institutions involved. If no one does jail time, loses their pensions, and reputations over this, we, the people lose. There MUST be consequences for those involved.