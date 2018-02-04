|
Samizdata quote of the day
Yet the involvement of sitting intelligence officials—and a sitting president—in such a campaign should be a frightening thought even to people who despise Trump and oppose every single one of his policies, especially in an age where the possibilities for such abuses have been multiplied by the power of secret courts, wide-spectrum surveillance, and the centralized creation and control of story-lines that live on social media while being fed from inside protected nodes of the federal bureaucracy.
– Lee Smith
Emphasis added.
If we assume for sake of argument that Trump actually was colluding with Russia to harm the US somehow, then Obama and the intelligence agencies getting involved is the correct thing to do. Avoiding foreign infiltrators at high levels of government is a pretty big deal to them, and rightly so. It’s only problematic if the intel that he was doing so was false(or nonexistent). This seems like it was in the “unlikely, but not impossible” category, from what little I’ve read – it’s not really good intel, but it’s at least worth a bit of follow-up. That’s not carte blanche to wiretap half of New York to see what you find, but an investigation to some degree or another seems like it’s reasonable to me.
So, the “president” who sold off a significant portion of the US’s uranium supplies to Russia in exchange for millions of dollars in bribes, lied to the American people so that Iran could become a nuclear power, handed half of the ME to the Russians through ineptness and intention, accidentally let us all hear as he explained to the Russian ambassador that he would have more freedom to help Russia once the pesky election was over, and used his executive-branch agencies to harm his political opponents ought to use those agencies to “investigate” the possible wrongdoings of his party’s political opponent when the evidence – contained within a memo that speaks of that opponent hiring prostitutes to urinate on a bed because Obama once slept there – was fabricated by Obama’s own party?
Sorry, no.
And even if that parade of horribles weren’t true, a special protection exists in a democracy when an administration starts contemplating using its powers against its political opposition.
Obama et al have transformed us into a banana republic. Every one of them needs to be rooted out and ruined.
I was a spy against the Soviets back in the 1960’s for a division of NSA. We “troops” in the trenches all trusted the NSA. Today, forget it. There are two parts of any US spy, law enforcement agency: the troops and the generals. The troops are enlisted men that want to do a job for their country or for the money/pensions but for the most act like they can be trusted. The generals are appointed by presidents. Obama appointed most of traitors on the 7th floor of the FBI who thought it was their right to break any law, spy on any person in order to try to find anything against Trump. Obama appointed Adolph Contreras the FISA court judge who rubber stamped this travesty. The FBI scum never disclosed to Contreras that the ‘evidence” was all bullshit paid for by the Clinton campaign.
This is Watergate on steroids and goes right up to the highest level (Obama). Watergate was a half-assed, stupid break-in. This is systematic, coordinated and evil corruption by an entire administration. The difference is crucial. Back in the early 1970’s similar to today the press in Washington was 95% hard left so they hounded the Nixon administration smelling blood. The press today are all 100% Democrats: Socialists, Communists, fellow travelers, useful idiots, Progressives and so forth. There is virtually 100% push back against all evidence incriminating the Obama/Clinton party by the press, the media arm of the Democrat Party. There is no attempt, I mean zero, to be investigative reporters like Watergate reporters Woodward/Bernstein. In fact any such attempt would be ‘spiked’ by the press hierarchy, managers and ownership.
My only fear is that Trump is not savvy enough to realize his Justice Department is compromised. If the Justice Department under sleepy boy AG Sessions does nothing then the press will control the narrative. The press will cover this story with a pillow until it stops moving.
Can you imagine if Crooked Hillary had been elected? This story would have been buried and never, ever have seen the light of day.
“..should be a frightening thought even to people who despise Trump and oppose every single one of his policies…”
…but won’t be.