Samizdata quote of the day
I asked my friends how they’d voted last year. Sanjit’s a Tory, but hard-working Annie and Marion, highly trained and usefully employed, said “Labour” without a pause for reflection. I wasn’t surprised, but I am fearful. Think what they’ll do when their generation puts a Marxist like Corbyn into power, eyeing up those assets we prize, those homes we once took for granted. What would be your instinct, if you’d never been able to buy a house, while the generation above you were getting richer by £35 a day, just by sitting in the home they refuse to let you afford?
– Graham Archer.
The issue of the housing supply/demand problem has been noted several times before here at Samizdata, such as here, here and here.
I love this canard. As if a whole generation – all of us, a whole fucking generation – is deliberately refusing to let a later generation – all of them, mind, a whole fucking generation – buy houses, because we made them unaffordable. Utter nonsense. We have done no such thing. I bought a house and I have lived in it, which is why I bought it. Its value is of no practical meaning and I am not “growing rich” by living in it. The next generation, however, will when they inherit…
Some thoughts. Many of those who have been priced out of home ownership seem to have a colossal amount of disposable income but prefer to spend it on frivolities. Or am I being unfair in that assessment? If it is not the case I would be happy to be corrected.
I do consider myself fortunate in that my wife and I bought our house in 1993 just after there had been a bit of a price crash, so it was a bit of a bargain. I don’t really see how we are making money in any real sense if it increases in value though, because if we were to liquidate our assets we wouldn’t have anywhere to live. I can’t see how it is my fault if house prices are high at the moment, whatever the causes, they are outside my control and influence.
So sitting in a home is responsible for vast swathes of state planning regulations that keep supplies artificially low? Fucking morons.
Perry, They are indeed fucking morons. And they are baizuo baichi.
The middle class have long told those less well off to look to themselves for solutions to their problems like shortage of money, joblessness and availability of amenable housing.
But as soon as they find themselves unable to afford a nice house in a pleasant area of town just like mum and dad could they plead for help from the government.
Tough.