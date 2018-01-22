Oxfam have, again, come up with a gross misrepresentation of world poverty which fails to line up with everything else we know about human advancement and income improvements. Demonising capitalism may be fashionable in the affluent Western world but it ignores the millions of people who have risen out of poverty as a result of free markets.
– Mark Littlewood, summing up why I would never give a toxic outfit like Oxfam a penny. Oxfam is part of the problem, not part of the solution.
My local Oxfam has better books than the local library: as a bibliomaniac I have bought some real gems at Oxfam.
I make it a point to not give money to my enemies
It is a non-trivial task to locate a UK charity that has not been captured by Labourite SJWs for use as a propaganda outlet. When a disaster happens and you want to get your money to where it will help, or when, despite your contempt for Obama, you feel you have made enough money to live on for now, and consider giving some to where it could help, then tedious research of potential recipients is often needed, followed by thoughts of whether and how far one should compromise. (I still get mail from the red cross, to whom I rescinded my giving years ago when they jumped the PC shark once too often for my by-no-means-extreme taste.)
One strategy is to use charities with politically-incorrect aims. (For example, a charity devoted specifically to helping Christians who face ‘cleansing’ in the Arab lands or persecution in China attracts fewer SJWs than charities that help the Arabs who hate them or praise the economic theories of the communists who persecute them.) But generally one has to read the fine print of the organisations’ often tedious literature, which can change in short periods of time as officials are replaced by others or the government that funds so many of them issues new orders. (That’s after getting a shortlist that excludes Oxfam, of course.)
On the plus side, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (for whom I was a collector when too young to have much money to give, and to whom I am a contributor now I am better off) seems to have a sensible attitude to safety fascism, regulation and government handouts.
Oxfam, the Oxford Committee for Famine Relief, was set up in WW2 by a bunch of what we now might call ‘Guardianistas‘ during WW2 with the aim of diverting our meagre food supplies to the admittedly otherwise helpless starving Greeks. AFAIK, Oxfam did not help to avert starvation in the UK by sinking a single U-boat.
Mountain Rescue teams are generally SJW-free, the obvious requirements for physical courage and stamina ruling many out. I contribute to training search dogs for Lake District teams. Overheads are incredibly low, dogs are remarkably apolitical and iirc Zhivkov in Bulgaria and Stalin disliked dogs for their sense of loyalty to their pack.