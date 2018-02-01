Our god requires sacrifices

Tim Worstall says that Hayek’s much-derided argument that government health care would make us serfs of the state is supported by an astonishing piece by Nick Cohen which appears to argue that so it would, and so it must. Part of me hopes that Cohen, who has often been one of the more principled voices on the British Left, is writing tongue in cheek or trying to provoke a reaction. But the commenters nearly all seem to take it quite seriously and only berate him for not going far enough.
Here’s the piece from Cohen: “Saving the NHS means forcing us to change the way we lead our lives”.
If you imagine a healthy future for Britain, or any other country that has put the hunger of millennia behind it, you see a kind of dictatorship. Not a tyranny, but a society that ruthlessly restricts free choice. It is a future that views the mass of people as base creatures jerked around by desires they cannot control. Expert authority must engineer their lives from above for their own good and the common good.
Speaking as a base creature myself, I do not believe it would be a healthy future at all to be ruled by people with such contempt for me.
Here’s my partial sketch of how Britain would have to change to limit the costs to the NHS that stunted lives and avoidable pain will bring. Pedestrians and cyclists would have priority on the roads. If the roads are too narrow to take cars, cycle lanes and a pavement wide enough to allow pedestrians to walk or run in comfort, then cars will have to go. School runs will become history as heads refuse to admit any able-bodied child who arrives at school in a car.
It will not necessarily be illegal to drive in towns and cities, just pointless. Motorists would inch along because cycle and bus lanes would take up road space and pelican crossings would be reset so pedestrians never had to wait more than a minute to cross a road. Even when they reached their destinations, drivers would search forever for a space because car parks would have been demolished and replaced with public parks.
No fast-food outlet would be allowed within a one-mile radius of a school. Agricultural subsidies for fat and sugar would be abolished. Rapeseed oil and sugar beet cultivation would stop as new subsidies for public transport began. Meanwhile, the manufacturers of processed food high in sugar, salt and fat would face advertising bans and punitive taxes. (If food manufacturers want to dump prematurely sick patients on the NHS, we will say, they can damn well pay for the privilege.)
A commenter called “erikus” put their finger on what all this was reminding me of:
Stardate 21327.5. Captain Picard & the crew of the Enterprise arrive at a world where the local inhabitants are suffering the apocalyptic consequences that fell upon them after they tried to re-engineer themselves in order to meet the expectations they believe are placed upon them by the institutions that were created by their ancestors and which they’ve come to regard as sacred & inviolate.
Picard’s final speech: ‘They killed themselves for this. They died because they believed that they had to sacrifice themselves in order to preserve in perfect form the institutions left to them by their ancestors: Institutions that were themselves originally created with one simple purpose: To preserve their lives:
We must remember that the institutions that we create exist for our well-being & that once we begin to worship them & think their well-being transcends that of our own, they lose their reason for existence.’
This appeared just after my item about the NHS. Please stop reading my mind without telling me! This would make a good (as in horrific) book or movie about an NHS Britain. At least a healthy Britain could then out-perform Europe! And you might win Olympic medals.
This is happening in Minneapolis, except for the part about making it easier for pedestrians to cross the road. The city just reworked a street that runs near my house. Used to be two lanes in each direction. Now it’s one. But there’s more street parking, and nobody can drive in the parking lane because the curbs come out to prevent that at every intersection.
Really causes trouble when snowplows make the road narrower.
Poe’s law is kicking in here … I can’t decide if the article is meant as a satire or what he actually wants to see implemented.
Hmmmmm!
He’s being very blunt and unusually honest, but he’s 100% correct in how he sees any future that embraces a socialistic, equal-outcome entitlement society. Anything that you enjoy that isn’t very cheap, very plentiful, and equally enjoyed by everyone will be labeled an “addiction” and banned. We will all learn to love the nourishing and economical Soylent Green.
Because of some of the things that I do, I am very aware of the concept of factory farms, and the evils it supposedly entails. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the same impulses that banish the factory farm for animals imposes it instead on humans? That’s what he describes, with a yearning that strikes me as diseased.
More and more, I’m accepting that it will have to be a battle to the death with these people. Otherwise, it will simply be a surrender unto death under them.
Those who have declared themselves to be our intellectual and moral betters have neither difficulty nor restraint in dictating the lives of their inferiors. They call us deplorables and bitter clingers to dehumanize us, the better to excuse what they intend to do when they have sufficient power. The Jews of Germany in the 1930’s could not believe that the Nazis actually meant what they said. It was all just inflammatory rhetoric. We all know what followed. It will happen again if allowed.
The title of Nick Cohen’s article is:
How about we just don’t save the NHS.
Instead we replace it with a health system adapted to us, its customers!
Best regards