Samizdata quote of the day
One of the great tragedies of the NHS is that it has unnecessarily turned health into a Zero Sum Game. Because it has a limited budget, money spent on one treatment means that it cannot be spent on others. It therefore has to make life and death decisions based on what those running it perceive to be its priorities.
– Madsen Pirie
Isn’t that just like life? Never enough time or money to do all that we want, so we have to ration. This is probably one of the lessons we need to learn whilst incarnated- getting it right!
Nicholas, I don’t accuse you of reading my mind (it would be difficult in any case, as there are so many inkblots and blank spots), but it’s not very gentlemanly of you to beat me to the punch. *severe frown*
See, my time was wisely spent- getting in the punchline before other people!
I’m sorry guys but I think you are missing the point. Certainly time and money are limited, but the point here is that the NHS takes your money and then decides priorities with almost complete disregard to you and your circumstances.
Were you in control of your own money again then you could prioritize appropriately. As a matter of fact I just heard of a particular example of a friend of mine who might be needing an operation. He is torn between spending six and a half thousand pounds getting it done privately this week or waiting eighteen months (yes, that isn’t a typo) to get it done in the NHS. The NHS has taken his money and allocated it elsewhere by not providing enough of this type of operation, so he has to dig in to the money that they deigned to leave him with to fix their mess.
Time and money are indeed limited. The purpose of the free market is to provide people with options so that they, individually, can choose how they want to divide up their money and their time. The big state thinks they should take your money and decide for you, like you are child. The point is not that the NHS has taken your money, it has, more importantly, taken your power to decide. That is what we do with children, and that is kind of like how the state likes to treat us.