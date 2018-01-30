I just wanted to share this chance-found five year old Observer editorial because it is so gloriously apocalyptic: “If Britain leaves Europe, we will become a renegade without economic power”
Conservative Eurosceptics will be delighted. For them, membership of the EU has contributed to Britain’s protracted depression. Echoing the defeated Tea Party in the United States, they offer Britain a prospectus of becoming like Hong Kong. Minimal protections in the workplace; the chance to develop ourselves as a tax haven;
Sounds great! Alas, not all my countrymen share this inspiring vision of our post-Brexit future, but at least we’re out.
to become Europe’s economic and political renegade, imagining that the EU will be perfectly happy to accept unfair and unregulated competition. To believe this as the route to economic salvation is fanciful indeed.
Instead, it will be a disaster at every level. Britain’s mass car industry will head to low-cost countries that have remained in the EU. Much other manufacturing will follow; Airbus production will migrate to Germany and France. Already, there is massive damage. It was partly because Germany now anticipates Britain leaving the EU that Berlin vetoed BAe’s deal with the defence giant EADS. It did not want Europe’s defence industry to be concentrated in a non-EU member. The financial services industry will be regulated on terms set in Brussels and be powerless to resist. British farmers, who have prospered under the Common Agricultural Policy, will find they become dependent on whatever mean-spirited British system of farm support that replaces it. Farms will survive by industrial farming, devastating the beloved English countryside.
Tax avoidance and evasion will reach crippling levels as our economy becomes increasingly wholly owned by foreign multinationals that make tax avoidance in Britain central to their business strategy. No Eurosceptic ever complains about the selling of Britain to foreigners, a much greater constraint on our sovereignty than Brussels. Our fiscal and monetary policy will shadow that of the European authorities for fear of an attack on sterling if we do not.
We will be become subcontractor to the world with zero economic sovereignty, a bits-and-pieces economy offering low-paid, transient work to a public unprotected by any kind of social contract because of the disappearance of our tax base.
The best in Britain know this – most in the leadership teams of our main political parties including the Tory party, directors in our top companies, our cultural leaders, our trade union leaders, our universities and some of our public intellectuals. Yet collectively they are silent, bullied and cowed by the overwhelming media might of the Eurosceptics and losing heart because of the single currency crisis. Yet the EU is putting in place mechanisms for the euro’s survival and even its prospering – a rescue and bail-out mechanism, a banking union, closer fiscal co-ordination and more political collaboration. The EU, the euro and the single currency will be here in a decade’s time – our continent’s instruments for managing globalisation and the challenges of the 21st century. We can be the renegade at the margins or playing our part in one of the great projects of our time. Those who believe in Europe need to start speaking out – and urgently.
My favourite OTT article about our EU referendum is this one in the Guardian –
Brexit would make Britain the world’s most hated nation
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/jun/20/brexit-make-britain-worlds-most-hated-nation
Of course, for most Guardian readers this would not be much of a change as the UK is always in their top three hated nations alongside the USA and Israel.
What the socialist “Observer” newspaper does not understand is that ending of the payment of money to the European Union and (even more) ending the European Union regulations that strangle our internal affairs, would be a great economic BENEFIT to the United Kingdom – although, sadly, Mrs May does not understand this either.
As for the “defeated” Tea Party – TEA = “taxed enough already”. And American taxes have just been cut. Just as President Trump is also deregulating the economy.
So what was that about “defeated” Tea Party? Please explain collectivist vermin of the “Observer”.
By they way the European Union is not Europe – the genius of European Civilisation is political diversity, not crushing conformity (taxes, spending and regulations) – once the Observer was a Classical Liberal newspaper it knew this. But then evil times came – when the enemies of liberty took the name “liberals” for themselves.
The crushing media might of Brexiters is mentioned a lot, but nobody mentioned which bit of the media this might resides in. Is crushing media might actually just ordinary people bored of remoaner tripe?
I did get a kick out of this:
Arguably, Trump is but a recurrence of the Tea Party themes. So, perhaps, very subtly, this editorial was presaging the wonders of Brexit.
I was reading a book, written by an Indian, about the benefits of British rule in India. Indians today typically lament the corruption in the Civil Service, and compare it to the incorruptible Civil servants when Britain ran the country. So you might want to expand overseas, and recreate the Empire!
You will become a renegade with economic power if you have 25 years of Trump/Reagan/Thatcher/Lee Kuan Yew/Bibi Netanayahu.
On the other hand if you get 25 years of Trudeau/Macron/Bernie Sanders/Obama/Corbyn you are finished.
Not that hard to figure out.
“low-cost countries that have remained in the EU”
Eh?
“British farmers, who have prospered under the Common Agricultural Policy…”
“The unemployed, who have prospered under Jobseekers’ Allowance…”.
I don’t call being dependent on tax-funded handouts “prospering”.
“The best in Britain know this”
Oh, there it is. And who, pray, are “the best”? Let me guess…
“Of course, for most Guardian readers this would not be much of a change as the UK is always in their top three hated nations alongside the USA and Israel.”
Exactly. So what else is new?