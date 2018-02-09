Other ways of providing health care

Whenever I have attempted to discuss health care, I am always told about how the US health system fails people. I am sure that this is some combination of untrue (my own experience of US health care was walking in unannounced, paying $100 and being seen and fixed straight away) and unfair. US health care is not wholly private or even very free-market at all, and suffers a high level of regulation. But I do not understand enough about the details.
I occasionally hear good things about other health care systems, such as Australia’s method of having people pay and then possibly having the government refund them. While I can understand that it will be hard to convince people that anarcho-capitalist health care is best, it is interesting in the UK that no changes to the structure of health care at all will be considered. Private companies must not be allowed to make a profit! Such profit can only be gained from killing patients.
However the IEA have recently made an interesting strategic decision to counter-attack the knee-jerk reaction that the only alternative to the NHS is US-style health-care. What if the NHS and the US system are both weird and there are other sane and functional systems in the world? Kate Andrews has appeared on the BBC pointing this out. Guido covered it. Kate Andrews wrote a piece for the Spectator. All this is to publicise the IEA report Universal healthcare without the NHS.
One thing they keep pointing out is that the NHS ranks in the bottom third of the world’s health care systems in terms of outcomes. That will need a lot of repeating if anyone still thinks it is the envy of the world.
It is also, perhaps, a much more effective strategy than attempting to convince people of the benefits of free markets up front. “Let us try to learn something from nice country X” does not require breaking down as many mental barriers as “please abandon a lifetime of carefully cultivated opinions about the unfairness of capitalism”.
Unfortunately the NHS falls into that category of subjects which must not be derided and is pure political suicide to try and address, it has become part of the national consciousness stoked by the establishment.
The larger problem with the NHS is that it gives the nanny state a Carte Blanche to determine what you must do to “avoid” using NHS resources, thus strict rules on smoking, eating, nutrition, or whatever situation might make you a bit ill, instead of just advising people and then letting them kill themselves (which is, bizarrely, actually far better for the NHS in the long run).
Left wing authoritarian groups (the “ctrl-left”) see this as a feature not a bug, and that is the main reason they argue against relinquishing any government control.
Whilst the nasty capitalists are berated for treating their workers like sh*te and paying them a pittance, the same does not seem to apply to the glorious health services in this country, so another angle is to show how this fine establishment is built on the exploitation of the vulnerable (those who are willing to care). With several health care professionals as close acquaintances, I personally don’t feel great when I go for NHS provided treatment knowing the cr*p they have to put up with for little or, in some cases, no pay.
These comparisons are unfair.
The NHS is a fully nationalised service and therefore its primary aim is the welfare of its employees, not providing a service to the public.
With its reasonably good wages and excellent terms and conditions it ranks quite highly in this respect. This is why so many foreigners are keen to come to the UK to work for it, and also why NHS staff fiercely oppose any privatisation which might bring their in-work benefits more into line those enjoyed by the people who pay their wages.
Funnily enough, I was in a pub the other week, and a group of mid-60s fairly well to do people came in, probably ‘risen-managerial’ from what one might call respectable working-class backgrounds, and they started to talk about the NHS and how awful it was, and that it needed to be ripped up and something started in its place. It may be that the current dogma that the NHS is sacred is not as solid as it appears, hence the strident nature of responses to calls to question the Emperor and his new death shroud.
I think that many people are probably terrified of the possibility of contracting the kind of disease that would give rise to colossal and unaffordable medical bills. I suspect that the vast majority of health problems are likely to be in the same league as when your washing machine dies or something unexpectedly goes wrong with your car. These are sudden unexpected expenses that most of us take in our stride, but we can’t seem to consider that moderate medical expenses could be dealt with in this way.
I am a 59 year old type 2 diabetic and manage my condition by staying fit and exercising a lot. Recently I have had a problem in that while exercising I feel faint, like that feeling that you get if you stand up too quickly and all your blood goes into your feet. I have had an ECG scan done at my GP surgery. This showed up some kind of problem so I was referred to a cardiologist. I was seen by the cardiologist just inside two weeks. He said that the problem is probably caused by a virus and, if this is the case, there is no treatment for it you just have to wait for it to clear up. He said that he would put me down for further tests just to be sure that it was nothing more serious and I now have an appointment about three weeks on from that consultation. I don’t consider that these waiting times are particularly bad compared with people having to wait eighteen months for operations. I do wonder however, are people who use the NHS just used to having to wait for such things and just accept it as normal? If I lived in another country where I paid for my own health care would all this have been sorted the same day?
We have the same problem in Canada. The entire debate has become ossifed (along with any chance for improvement) by the false dichotomy of ‘exactly what we have’ versus ‘exactly what (we think) the Americans have.’ Despite our ranking, by various measures, having fallen lower every year for decades, we haven’t changed anything of significance during that decline. It’s been a good ten years since I’ve even had a conversation about it with anyone. It’s simply an off-limits subject in Canada. “Everything’s wonderful, nothing to see here.”
What’s truly bizarre about it is that nearly every single person I know has, or has someone in their family who has, gone to the U.S. for care they couldn’t get in Canada. But it hasn’t affected their opinion that our system is perfect and “just needs more money.”
I should add that so far, apart from the waits, the service that I have received has been very good, NHS staff have been very professional and I really don’t have any complaints up to now.
You might as well go to Saudi Arabia and suggest to the locals they abandon Islam.
I’ve lived in several places over the years and had occasion to see respective health-care regimes as patient both in A&E and in local practice in countries in Europe and countries in North America. Of course I also have family members who have had their own health crises in different countries — with which I’m unquestionably familiar as I was visiting them/talking to them all the way through.
Whenever a discussion of US healthcare comes up, it seems inevitable that someone with no experience of said system will say “you don’t know what you are talking about, the XXX is uniformly wonderful!” with XXX being OHIP, NHS, RAMQ, etc; or “you don’t know what you are talking about, Switzerland and Germany have free state provided health care!”; or “If you get injured/critically ill in the US without insurance, your only option is to die!”
Apparently their parroting of their impressions of ill-informed articles about foreign-places in the Guardian and Huffpo should be more credible to me than my own personal experience of these healthcare systems as resident of the country in question.
I do think that there are some countries which have better outcomes with lower costs and more freedom for both patients and healthcare-workers, and that these might be great models to follow — because they’ve got incentives working the right way.
But in the USA any plans for systemic reform always seem end up replicating things that we already know won’t work.