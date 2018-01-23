What is to be done about this blatant sexism?

“I found their disrespect for women very disheartening, perhaps because their overall behavior seems so similar to our own, yet no amount of telling them I’m a professional, responsible, independent adult would change their views.”
What, might you ask, has troubled this person? Let me adumbrate that the writer is (afaik) a woman, remarking on a lack of respect for women, which is not shown to men.
But do not be too concerned, it is not a lack of respect for the particular woman’s professional abilities that drives this, the writer goes on, I parse, for what will be obvious reasons.
…But when the one father in our group approached, they would slink away without putting up a fight. Every time he sat down, they would come bounding back…
So clearly there is sexism going on here. So why isn’t reason working? I have some bad ‘news’ for this disheartened professional.
The disrespectful ones are, it turns out, not going to listen to reason, as they are… baboons (4th answer).
Which gives me an wonderful opportunity to stretch the evolutionary tree and crowbar in Jordan Peterson and Lobsters, watch and treasure, standing up straight with your shoulders back.
I’m thinking that the response you cited was a wonderful instance of satire.
The tell was ” . . . yet no amount of telling them (the baboons!) I’m a professional, responsible, independent adult would change their views.”
At least, for the sake of western civilization, I’m hoping it was satire.
There you go, imposing western values on baboons. They may not want individual voting rights! They might like being terrorized by whoever is strongest- it adds some excitement to the day. Who are we to criticize?
This post wins for the word “adumbrate”.