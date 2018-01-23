As those regimes demonstrated, Peterson’s claim that identity politics is “genocidal in its ultimate expression” is no exaggeration. Hitler’s military invasions and death camps were the ultimate expression of the racialist and nationalist identity politics that spiritually drove Nazism. And Stalin’s weaponized famines and “gulag archipelago” were the ultimate expression of the class warfare identity politics that spiritually drove Soviet communism.
– Dan Sanchez, discussing Jordan Peterson
Whether you think Jordan Peterson is right or wrong, he is certainly attacking the ideology of the left and upsetting all of the people who need to be upset.
The Channel 4 interview especially appeals as he literally leaves the interviewer (who probably thought he was just some mindless bigot) completely speechless.