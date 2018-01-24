If only the people writing the newspapers knew things, eh?
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
If only the people writing the newspapers knew things, eh?
January 24th, 2018
2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
To what extent does the MSM use Computer Generated Journalism Software/Natural Language Software. It is the industry’s dirty little secret.
Newspapers have been using this sort of software for years: but the important thing to note is that it cannot make judgements on the veracity of information which is almost entirely subjective; unless the information is drawn from real-time as in the instance of data drawn directly from audio/visual sports commentary or directly from stock market prices. The claim that it can sort out fact from fiction is laughable. If you wish to separate fact from fiction then you have to compare the target against absolutes and there are very few of those.
Advances in artificial intelligence in this area and the spread of tools that support it are increasingly common as is the automation of white-collar employment that was exclusive to humans. Journalism is one of the first categories that is being lost, encouraged by advances in natural language generation and fast data processing of structured data.
You need only go over to the Daily Telegraph to see the carnage being wrought there (for good or otherwise) by technological advance. They sacked all their journalists and hired people well down the pay-scale using this sort of software.
How many journalists now use computer-generated journalism software to take the heavy lifting out of writing multiple scenarios in advance to be tiddled up later as required? My bet is most of them.
And it gives these journalists a spurious veneer of expertise which in fact they do not possess: see the articles in the Guardian, Telegraph, Spectator et al on futurism, science and engineering which engineers read for the laughs.
The figures are compelling: an article can be generated in micro-seconds at an overall cost of about £12, using intern level staff, well down the pay grades.
Narrative Science, in case you haven’t heard of it, is a company that makes computer-generated journalism software. A few algorithms can pull together sabermetrics (baseball analysis), website data, and photo/graphics and compose a sports story: or election information, financial reports, market research, and local news.
The continuously updated sections of breaking news or sport on MSM newspaper websites are entirely automated and untouched by human hand.
Wordsmith software have 200+ clients including: yahoo, Edmunds.com, Samsung, bodybuilding.com, greatcall, allstate, Fresenius_Medical_Care, Sling-TV, Associated Press, Orlando Magic.
Much of the output of the major newspapers is now computer-generated from information much of which is computer-generated.
All the major newspapers in this country now use this type of software especially in sports and financial reporting. Other companies that admit to using it are: New York Times, Big Ten Network (BTN), Fox Networks, IQT, Forbes, Dominion Dealer Solutions, Credit Suisse, Nuveen Investments, Publicis Groupe, Mastercard Worldwide, Deloitte, American Century Investments, CIA, USAA.
Computer generated or partly computer generated content including; text, graphics and pictures should be labelled and identified.
tph, fascinating, thank you.
I wonder how many advertisers are paying for adverts in computer-generated stories where the viewing figures are boosted by bots? It all might end up the perfect closed system.