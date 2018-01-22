The trouble with Theresa May

There’s a problem Theresa May has, which may be fatal (politically fatal, that is.) The problem is this.
She comes across as a Thatcherite to people who don’t like Thatcher. So they will never vote for her, even though she’s much closer to them politically than they realise.
But she doesn’t come across as a Thatcherite to people who do like Thatcher. She comes across as a pathetic Euro-elite wet. So they’re reluctant to support her. A lot of them voted for her grudgingly in the last election, but only because the Conservatives were supporting Brexit. They’re even less keen on her now.
I think they actually voted for her not so much because the Tories (kinda sorta) supported Brexit, but rather because the alternative is the utterly monstrous Jeremy Corbyn. But I do agree with the broad observation about the almost as ghastly Theresa May’s problem.
Drummond’s impression gels with mine. This is a sign of a politician whose political positions are strategic instead of an expression of principle.
Good post – I had not thought of this, but I think it is true.
Looking back on canvassing and so on (I do that a lot – and have since 1979) I can remember people who say that Mrs May is like Mrs Thatcher – but such people are indeed haters of Mrs Thatcher.
No one who SUPPORTS Mrs Thatcher thinks that Mrs May has similar principles or character to Mrs Thatcher.
So Mrs May “falls between two stools” – to people who are not “on the right” she seems “right wing” and to people who are “on the right” Mrs May most certainly does NOT appear to be a free market person, or in favour of British independence, and-so-on.
I wish I had thought of this – not Hector Drummond thought of it. Indeed I think I will steal it from him and pretend that it was me who thought of it.
“But Paul, aren’t you against theft?!”
I just realised- it’s Marksism at work!
Australia like Britain has two appalling choices for Prime Minister.
Very common.
Bush came across as a hard-core conservative to people who hate hard-core conservatives. But to people who are fond of hard-core conservatives, Bush proved to be conservative-lite.
Obama came across as a hard-core leftist to people who hate hard-core leftists. But to people who are fond of hard-core leftists, Obama proved to be a centrist. A venal, racist centrist, but a centrist.
Trump comes across as a hard-core conservative to people who hate hard-core conservatives. But to people who are fond . . . .
Lather, rinse, repeat.
I don’t think anyone thought of Trump as a “hard-core conservative”, but as a populist. Conservative enough in things that mattered, and otherwise an anti-politician. And especially not Hillary!
Laird, I was speaking of progressive types for whom everyone to the right of Hilary is a hard-core conservative. I guess my point was, everyone likes to think of everyone on the other side of the center as a flaming radical. Heck, they campaigned against Romney and McCain as far-rightists.