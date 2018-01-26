Your group identity is not your cardinal feature. That’s the great discovery of the west. That’s why the west is right. And I mean that unconditionally. The west is the only place in the world that has ever figured out that the individual is sovereign. And that’s an impossible thing to figure out. It’s amazing that we managed it. And it’s the key to everything that we’ve ever done right
In a way, I think that this point is adumbrated 😉 in Mozart (and E. Schickaneder’s) The Magic Flute, when Papageno is asked by the Prince who he is and he replies’Wer ich bin? (Dumme Frage!) Ein Mensch wie Du! Wenn ich dir fragte wer Du bist?‘
“Who am I? (Stupid Question!) A person like you. When did I ask you who you are?“.
i.e. ‘We are all individuals.“
Beautiful.
I agree with what Jordan Peterson says here – but the People’s Republic of China does not agree, and the PRC is becoming the most powerful nation on Earth (not yet – but things are going that way). Partly because China has the largest population on Earth and mostly privately owned manufacturing exporters – but also because the West is horribly corrupted, government spending (mostly on the Welfare States) is around half the entire economy in most Western countries – and the rest of the economy is dominated by endless regulations. We have betrayed our traditions and inheritance – and our enemies smile and prepare our destruction.
Yeah but their bubble will burst eventually, exactly because the current prosperity and growth is incompatible with Chinese state values. And history shows China is prone to consumes itself in a shower of blood.
Given that I am incapable of not petting a cat that I meet on the street and that my default position is “Life is pain, Princess”, I think that I might enjoy reading this book.
I shall do so. I may or may not report back.
“China is prone to consumes itself in a shower of blood”
Well so are nations with a small percentage of Muslims and we’ve taken care of that precondition…
True, individualism is difficult for most people to even remotely get right. 99 out of 100 don’t know egoism from egoTism. (Ego simply means “I”, BTW in Latin). And understanding that helping myself helps others too rather than “steals from them”? Forget about it. Getting people to understand the win-win of free exchange (of ideas, goods and services or even a tip of the hat) is mindbogglingly difficult it seems. Zero sum seems to be hard wired into most people’s brains. ‘Must be an evolutionary tribal thing. The other side of the altruist coin is self loathing. Just ask Nancy Peloci about those rotten white people, right?
If you find Jordan B. Peterson even remotely interesting, then you MUST watch this short youtube interview by “Roaming Millennial”. She’s an up and coming youtube star. (Relatively smart and definitely beautiful).
I find Peterson usually all over the place in his reasoning process, but he seems rather down to earth and passionate in this vid, even if he does exasperate himself at one point.
Thai–
😆
.
–Wallace Stevens, “Connoisseur of Chaos”
( http://djstein.tripod.com/ and elsewhere)
😆
Although Mr. Stevens ends his poem with this:
.
. . .
I suppose that the Crazy Man *g* is trying to be that pensive man … but he chooses Jung as his guide — no time to finish the thought, but the nest is encircled by the mountains of Mordor I guess.