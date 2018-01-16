In the NHS, unforeseen demand simply results in more queuing and rationing. Given that budgets are largely fixed by the political process, and resources are allocated to different parts of the service based on highly speculative demand estimates, deviations in demand can lead to acute shortages.
Of course, on the margin, having more resources can help. An NHS awash with cash would no doubt be under less pressure than it is today. But no reasonable amount of funding would solve these structural economic realities entirely.
There is a reason the NHS has these winter crises regularly, and other countries do not
I thought that the “winter crises” were caused by all the doctors taking “continuing education classes” at Swiss ski resorts at the same times.
It may also explain why the NHS model has never been copied in any other country. We have swapped Christianity for the NHS, a secular article of faith.
As with all forms of socialism, this is doomed to failure.
Sadly I believe that no rational discussion of healthcare is not possible in the public square in the United Kingdom – people have to believe in something, Americans (at least the traditional ones – not the modern university types with their mixture of Frankfurt School of Marxism and French Post Modernism) believe in the Bill of Rights – limiting government, and the British believe in the NHS – a promise from government. The logic of this, applied to everything else, would produce the situation of Cuba or North Korea – which is indeed the aim of the recently elected Labour Party National Executive Committee, and this will (most likely) come to pass in the United Kingdom after the next general election.
Turning to more positive matters – for all the talk of Obamacare not being repealed in the United States, the Obamacare “mandate” (really a tax on the poor – as most ordinary people “paid the penalty” rather than try buy the wildly expensive “insurance”) was quietly repealed in the tax reform – people who go to “pay the penalty” (pay the Obamacare tax) this year will find it no longer exists. Also the, illegal, subsidies to the insurance companies (Corporate Welfare in an extreme form) were abolished last year.
Alas there has been no free market deregulation in the United States (although Senator, doctor, Rand Paul still works for it) – but there have been the above positive developments.
An extra “not” – normally I forget them rather than add one. Let us hope that the double negative is a good omen and rational discussion of healthcare is possible in the United Kingdom.
It’s a sad state of affairs when even the French Healthcare model is better than the UK NHS one.
Isn’t this the basic complaint against planned economies anywhere?
I can understand rationing basic wellness care, or even the “I don’t feel so good” doc visits. I cannot conceive of rationing Accident and Emergency Care.
Got caught between two frisky 1500 lb cows last week. Ran over to the local (small, very rural) e-clinic. Was with the doc in about 20 minutes, in x-ray 20 minutes later, got some stitches and a wrap, and was done three hours after arriving. Total bill was $420 cash.
I just called my local doc for follow-up and stitch removal. Made an appointment for tomorrow morning. They don’t even take insurance – just cash, card, or check. That’ll probably run me $150 or so.
I’ll be out of pocket around $600.00. No waits, no insurance premiums, no tax dollars. If a doc fails to satisfy, I can shop elsewhere next time. I understand that the NHS would have been “free”, but there are many ways to measure cost, and I still think we’re cheaper.
Liberty means the right to act, I.e. the right to create, produce, and/or earn something. To create, produce or earn something is to own it. Spoilers: your life is your property. you also own the consequences of your choices. You have the right to act, not the right to have. Not you nor anyone else has the right to Health Care. Tough titties.
While the quote has valid economic content, it is important to note the points in Natalie’s post. There’s a reason why the NHS did not have such regular crises two decades ago (which, not coincidentally, was the year of Labour’s election). And as regards “An NHS awash with cash would no doubt be under less pressure than it is today”, Labour tried that – and so ensured that the NHS would never be awash with cash again, whatever the government.
@Paul Marks — the Obamacare mandate isn’t exactly a tax on “the poor”, inasmuch as the very poorest are on Medicaid rather than buying insurance at all, and a large tier of the somewhat wealthier get a government subsidy for some or all of their Obamacare insurance premiums. So the people paying the “penalty” were always a specific slice of middle-income folks not insured through an employer.
It’s also worth nothing that the meaning of the term “poor” can vary widely by context. Here it refers to low income, and thus includes some younger retirees who may have substantial assets squirreled away but aren’t old enough to be covered by the separate Medicare system.