Mercantilists literally believe (even when they deny the belief) that money is wealth – that to accumulate money is to accumulate wealth and that to spend money is to become less wealthy. This mercantilist “reasoning” is why, for example, mercantilists applaud exports (because exports are sold for money) and lament imports (because imports are paid for with money). Thus the mercantilist obsession with the balance of payments.
Economists counter this mercantilist belief by pointing out that money is valuable only because it can be exchanged for real goods and services. Ultimately, wealth is not money and money is not wealth; ultimately wealth is the use of real goods and services. People who envy Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates or Dave the hedge-fund manager across town don’t really envy Jeff’s, Bill’s, or Dave’s possession of billions of Federal Reserve Notes (or of pieces of paper or streams of electronic bits that are easily convertible into dollars or some other currency). What the envious envy is Jeff’s, Bill’s, and Dave’s luxurious homes, luxury automobiles, private jets, top-rate medical care, and regular consumption of other real goods and services that are not affordable in the same quantities by less-wealthy people.
“Balance of Payments” has long mystified me. It’s usually explained in terms of “If you’re buying more from a country than you’re selling it, you eventually won’t have enough of its currency to buy from it anymore”. But that ignores the existence of currency markets, and of the fact that we can decide to transact our trade in any currency we want. An imbalance should, at worst, mean that the price of goods from the country with the trade surplus tends to inflate, so as to discourage more purchases and negate the trade imbalance (essentially the same way normal supply and demand would work). Similarly, international currency settlements seem like nothing more than another trade market at work, rather than some critical process to be “balanced”.
So I gather all the squawking I’ve heard about trade imbalances over the years really has been just the rhetoric of merchantilism and “autarky”.
Yes, that was the point that Adam Smith was making with the title of his best known book.
As a commenter here rather succinctly put it (I forget who): I went to a supermarket and purchased £100 of food. The supermarket purchased nothing from me. Apparently I have a balance of trade deficit with the supermarket 😆
What, you might ask, is Sheffield’s ‘balance of payments’ with Sunderland?
The absurdity of the question is, I hope, self-evident. Both cities are in the same country, and use the same currency; one makes lots of cars, one used to make lots of steel, which finds its way into cars. Most people in either city make nothing, and why draw a line around a city, when it is all individuals who make purchases, be they real or legal people. My first thought on that would be ‘Who’s counting?‘, followed by ‘How would or could you count that?‘.
But, at the end of the day, if you pay for something with a money, that money has to have some exchange value (or rather, be regarded as being likely to have one in the conceivable future), and the estimation of that money’s value is always an act of speculation.
