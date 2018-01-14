|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
When there are no unemployed then the various capitalists are in competition with each other to find the labour they wish to exploit. That competition raising the price paid for the labour, that is, wages go up. Full employment really does mean wages rise. It’s worth noting that minimum wages have somewhere between little and nothing to do with this. The current Federal such is $7.25 an hour. Walmart already pays $10 an hour, from next month $11. Competition in markets is thus very much more powerful than legislation, no?
– Tim Worstall
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
“That competition raising the price paid for the labour, that is, wages go up.”
UNLESS “gub’mint” introduces artificial “economics” bans(Political Science) on the raising of wages, leading to “perks” like employer providded health care insurance as barter, ultimately resulting in “Social Health” for ALL, because… fairness.
During some better than others. But, you know,… same pay for the same job title.
IMHO,in fairness to “Gub’mint”, 1.Wartime. 2.It DID cut back on manufacturer/agriculture/financial interests from poaching ALL the effective workers, and “stranding” other venues with the remaining-for whatever reason- bottom of the barrel.
Ignore that man in the post above. (Damn clock)
“That competition raising the price paid for the labour, that is, wages go up.”
UNLESS “gub’mint” introduces artificial “economics”, and bans(Political Science)the raising of wages, leading to “perks” like employer health care insurance as barter, ultimately resulting in “Social Health” for ALL, because… fairness.
During wartime, the healthy men were “away”, leaving the poindexters, infirm, malingerers, women and children, to do the yeoman’s work, some better than others. But, you know,… same pay for the same job title.
IMHO,in fairness to “Gub’mint”, 1.Wartime. 2.It DID cut back on manufacturer/agriculture/financial interests from poaching ALL the effective workers, and “stranding” other venues with the remaining-for whatever reason- bottom of the barrel.
Competition in markets mean poor people have harder lives and die sooner than affluent ones.
I’m not entirely happy about that just because capitalism has proven to be the system which works best.
There is always room for improvement.
Or are we like animals who don’t know any better than to act selfishly and ruthlessly?