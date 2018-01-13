That’s a movement I want no part of. Or, as I like to put it—because I’m neither a feminist nor much of a lady: Count me the fuck out.
If you’re a woman, I encourage you to join me—count yourself the fuck out of what feminism has become.
I have been fortunate enough to met Amy, and she is quite simply marvellous.
Added bonus from Alice Smith on twitter.
…and IF YOU don’t ENJOIN OUR PETITION, and HASH TAG CAMPAIGN, CRITICAL OF Ms. Alkon, you’re a racist, sexist, pedophile, queerphobic, NAZI, domestic violence, Title IX rapist, low-information, deplorable,
5hitholephobic, WHORE!!!!!
Let the SWATing complaints to the censors of Facebook, Twitter, You Tube, your employer, the IRS, MSNBC,
CNN, Comedy Central, WA/Huff Po, DCS, and N.O.W. , BEGIN!!!!!!
I’d LIKE to include a {/sarc}, even a {/sard} but, well…..you know…..History.
Finally, someone who totally gets it.
Yeah Amy is terrifyingly sensible and has low tolerance for crap. She is also more of a lady than she would have you believe 😉
Yeah, Alkon seems like a hoot! I’m going to start watching her blog & maybe even pick up her books!
I have no doubt about that.
Cervantes said it best – “A lady who is determined to make herself respected can do so, even in the midst of an army of soldiers”
Of course I’m 5hitholephobic. Why do you think I’ve never come to your parties?