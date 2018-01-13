We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

That’s a movement I want no part of. Or, as I like to put it—because I’m neither a feminist nor much of a lady: Count me the fuck out.

If you’re a woman, I encourage you to join me—count yourself the fuck out of what feminism has become.

Amy Alkon

I have been fortunate enough to met Amy, and she is quite simply marvellous.

Added bonus from Alice Smith on twitter.

January 13th, 2018 |

7 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • CaptDMO
    January 13, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    …and IF YOU don’t ENJOIN OUR PETITION, and HASH TAG CAMPAIGN, CRITICAL OF Ms. Alkon, you’re a racist, sexist, pedophile, queerphobic, NAZI, domestic violence, Title IX rapist, low-information, deplorable,
    5hitholephobic, WHORE!!!!!
    Let the SWATing complaints to the censors of Facebook, Twitter, You Tube, your employer, the IRS, MSNBC,
    CNN, Comedy Central, WA/Huff Po, DCS, and N.O.W. , BEGIN!!!!!!

    I’d LIKE to include a {/sarc}, even a {/sard} but, well…..you know…..History.

  • Alisa
    January 13, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Of course, it helps that I am not a feminist. I instead call myself a humanist, and yes, I know that term has some meanings hitched to it already. However, I use it to explain that I’m for individual rights—meaning the rights of all people, not just people with vaginas.

    Finally, someone who totally gets it.

  • Perry de Havilland
    January 13, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Yeah Amy is terrifyingly sensible and has low tolerance for crap. She is also more of a lady than she would have you believe 😉

  • Janine P.
    January 13, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Yeah, Alkon seems like a hoot! I’m going to start watching her blog & maybe even pick up her books!

  • Alisa
    January 13, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    She is also more of a lady than she would have you believe

    I have no doubt about that.

  • Taylor
    January 13, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Cervantes said it best – “A lady who is determined to make herself respected can do so, even in the midst of an army of soldiers”

  • Ellen
    January 13, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Of course I’m 5hitholephobic. Why do you think I’ve never come to your parties?

