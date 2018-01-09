So this is how feminism ends – in a room full of half-pissed, half-pissed-off celebrities vying to be the most serious about sexual harassment. This says a lot about how low this once interesting political movement has sunk. These bejewelled movie stars don’t speak on behalf of women, and their words of solidarity ring hollow. Last night wasn’t about making women free – it was about virtue-signalling elites clapping each other on the back. If this is what feminism has become, just another red carpet accessory, then good riddance to it. Now, maybe, we can have a serious conversation about what kind of political movement women and men need.
And they gave an award to James Franco, who looks like the next name to be hit by the Pervnado. Apparently he is known for taking advantage of young wannabe actresses in his acting school and elsewhere.
By the way, anyone wanting to keep up with the underbelly of Hollywood should be reading Crazy Days and Nights. Many items are trivial gossip, but a surprising number involve child abuse, sexual assault, and even murder. And the site has a good track record for accuracy, going back years. You’ll be surprised how many actresses and models are not above doing some “yachting” for $$$$$.