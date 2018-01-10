|
Presumably this is part of an adverting campaign for home schooling?
January 10th, 2018 |
I had a motorcycle transmission that did that once.
The difference was, once I picked myself up off the ground, mine was an educational experience.
The School of Mechanical Engineering at my college had a logo like that. I laughed every time I saw it on a t-shirt for four years.
They presumably should have consulted an engineer before going to press. Who is ‘They’ by the way? Which department of which government came up with this one?
The same one that came out with the creepy “Safe Under Watchful Eyes” poster?
Not sure where it came from, Brian, but for some reason it looks American to me, I am uncertain why.
So parents are the smallest, most insignificant part of this machine, and all you have to do to make it work smoothly is remove them altogether?
Very SNP.
Those cogs won’t turn. They are in opposition. More ignorance and carelessness on display!
I’m just not seeing the “administrators”, Unions, and School Board, parts for that IQ test question example.
An absence of faeces, eminent fictional detective! 😆
Perry, I’m pretty sure it’s American, due to the “little red schoolhouse” iconography. I was referring more to mindset.