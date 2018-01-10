We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Presumably this is part of an adverting campaign for home schooling?

· Education

Er, hang on, what is that grinding sound I hear?

January 10th, 2018 |

10 comments to Presumably this is part of an adverting campaign for home schooling?

  • bobby b
    January 10, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    I had a motorcycle transmission that did that once.

    The difference was, once I picked myself up off the ground, mine was an educational experience.

  • Eric
    January 10, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    The School of Mechanical Engineering at my college had a logo like that. I laughed every time I saw it on a t-shirt for four years.

  • Stonyground
    January 10, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    They presumably should have consulted an engineer before going to press. Who is ‘They’ by the way? Which department of which government came up with this one?

  • Brian Swisher
    January 10, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Which department of which government came up with this one?

    The same one that came out with the creepy “Safe Under Watchful Eyes” poster?

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    January 10, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Not sure where it came from, Brian, but for some reason it looks American to me, I am uncertain why.

  • JadedLibertarian
    January 10, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    So parents are the smallest, most insignificant part of this machine, and all you have to do to make it work smoothly is remove them altogether?

    Very SNP.

  • fs
    January 10, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Those cogs won’t turn. They are in opposition. More ignorance and carelessness on display!

  • CaptDMO
    January 10, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    I’m just not seeing the “administrators”, Unions, and School Board, parts for that IQ test question example.

  • Molly
    January 10, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Those cogs won’t turn. They are in opposition

    An absence of faeces, eminent fictional detective! 😆

  • Brian Swisher
    January 10, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Perry, I’m pretty sure it’s American, due to the “little red schoolhouse” iconography. I was referring more to mindset.

