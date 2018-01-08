Big regulation

War and Peace is 1,200 pages long. Bleak House spreads to 1,000. Dodd-Frank, the US’s sprawling overhaul of financial regulations after 2008, runs to 848 pages – earning itself the nickname `Dodd-Frankenstein’. And the EU’s bumper trade deal with Canada reaches a hearty 1,600 pages. Last week, surmounting all of these achievements, the EU introduced a truly spectacular piece of regulation. `Mifid 2′ is its name and it weighs in at a princely 7,000 pages. That’s 1.4 million paragraphs, or six Bible-lengths. It must surely be a contender for the longest piece of red tape ever.
– Juliet Samuel (Daily Telegraph, registration required). Needless to say, people continue to drone on about “neo-liberalism” and “unfettered markets”. If only.
I can predict a standard retort: that if the UK wanted to be an enthusiastic EU member (no laughing at the back, kids) then it could influence the EU machine and reduce this regulation. But how has that worked out, really? True, I know of some politicians who have tried to slow this process down, but it continues regardless.
Sure, when the UK leaves, then UK-based firms that wish to do business with the EU will need to comply with EU regulations just as they must do so with the laws of the US, or Canada, Australia, or Planet Zog. But the process cuts two ways. If the UK parliament has any sense (big if, course) and keeps rules within bounds rather than “gold-plates” whatever is in force in other countries, then the UK will gain. Further, the very existence of countries with independent rule-making makes it harder for policymakers in transnational groupings such as the EU to create tax/regulatory cartels. (This is why countries such as Switzerland drive Brussels nuts.)
In time, the regulatory costs of doing business in the EU will cripple its financial markets, and that makes it rather harder to persuade yours truly that being outside this regulatory behemoth is so bad for business. Being outside a relatively free and flexible customs union, which is what the Single Market is, can sound risky, even daunting. Being outside an expensive, inflexible, bureaucratic nightmare is far less so. In fact, getting as far away as possible from such a structure is not just a smart gamble, but essential.
I’m a lawyer by trade, and I got pretty good grades at a pretty good school.
I’m at a loss to imagine any legislative enactment that it would take 7000 words to write down.
The whole CFR is only 70,000 pages!
On the plus side, with laws like this large parts of them can be ignored because no one knows about huge swathes of it. There’ll be a defacto procedure for compliance which ignores huge parts of the law.
So for example, manufacturers will indeed have to paint their products blue and ensure they have no corners, but will not have to ensure it plays Yankee Doodle Dandy when squeezed, weighs exact 738g and is made from recycled tampons. 😉
There is an upper limit to how much regulation a system can sustain. Once it gets beyond that level, people start ignoring most or all of the law. See also: France’s attitude to every EU law it has ratified.
On the plus side, with laws like this large parts of them can be ignored because no one knows about huge swathes of it. There’ll be a defacto procedure for compliance which ignores huge parts of the law.
I work in the wealth management sector, and I can tell you that while there is likely to be a bit of “turning a blind eye” to failure to comply in the early weeks and months, I am less confident further out. And then we have the joys of the new European data protection laws, due to hit in mid-May.
That’s because you’re British Jonathan. Only us Brits are so stupid as to actually try and apply EU laws. All the other nations nod, smile, sign the document, take the money and then act like nothing happened.
Strange that the 3000 pages of Obamacare do not deserve even a passing mention; especially since Obamacare enabled regulators to write as many additional pages of regulations as they felt were needed.
JadedLibertarian: when i think of the trade-off between amount of laws+regulations, and compliance with them, the first country that comes to mind is not France but Italy.
OTOH if i were to be asked about a country that combines a high burden of taxation+regulation with strict compliance, the first answer that comes to mind is Germany. However, i know Italy much better than i know Germany, having worked in the latter country for a total of only 6 days (not counting the few occasions that i visited Germany to attend a conference and visit research labs).
It’s not true. If you check the number of pages on EUR-LEX, the European law database, it’s perhaps 50 pages.
Your point is excellent We have too much reglementation, specially in financial market. The best monetary and banking system is none, just common law.
But how can you convince a layman or a specialist, when you write silly statements
Phillippe, it would have been nice for you to include a link to the page you cited, because I think your comment is almost certainly wrong. I have no familiarity with EUR-LEX, but a quick review indicates to me that there are dozens, if not hundreds, of sections which are part of MIFID II, and they clearly total substantially more than 50 pages.
JadedLibertarian, you are undoubtedly correct that most sections will be ignored. But the problem is that there is always the fear of selective enforcement. Regulatory retribution can be brutal, and if your institution finds itself on the wrong side of some regulator it can be a nightmare to get yourself back into their good graces.
This conversation put me in mind of an Ayn Rand quote. I find her writing very hit and miss, but there can be no denying she wrote her villains very well indeed.
Mr Hermkens, provide a source or link to back up your assertion. It’s almost certainly wrong. I cover the European wealth management industry as part of my job and I can tell you that these rules run to thousands of pages. It has added billions of costs to firms. 50 pages?!you mean a small booklet like the UK Highway Code? 🤔
If your system is similar to the USA system, it almost sounds as if someone is confusing the enabling legislation with the resulting administrative regulations.
The former can be as simple as legislation that simply directs agencies to make all necessary rules and regs to administer everything under its purview. The latter is what runs to many thousands of pages.
JadedLibertarian: “This conversation put me in mind of an Ayn Rand quote.”
You beat me to it.
The whole point of having so much law is that, while much of it is indeed ignored for much of the time, there are sufficient obscure points and clauses that can be dug up when necessary to squash someone who is making a nuisance of themselves to the ruling clique. The recent targeting by the Inland Revenue of donors to the various Leave campaigns with a deeply obscure, barely-heard-of facet of inheritance tax regulations is an obvious case in point. (Yes, one lone Remain donor is caught up in it too … but sometimes they have to throw one of their own to the wolves to muddy the waters and make it a bit less obvious.)
Doesn’t it all rather depend on how big the pages are and how small the text is?
