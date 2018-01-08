|
Protests in Iran and the Golden Globes
I see a great deal about protests by multimillionaires who work in show business in the USA, but very little about protests in Iran. Have the protests in Iran been completely put down by the Revolutionary Guard? And if so, what is happening in the aftermath? Is there a brutal crackdown on those woman daring to not wear their headscarves or… what? As I look to Oprah for so much of my news, I wonder if she knows or even has any opinions on the topic?
“As I look to Oprah for so much of my news” 😆 😈
Snarf! Damn you, dat caption on picture had me spluttering up cornflakes 😛
Hard to take seriously the virtue signalling of people who spend their lives playing people they aren’t speaking words written by others. The protesting women in Iran however are at the opposite end of the privilege spectrum and it takes real guts to do what they are doing.