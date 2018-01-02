|
Progress
A hundred and fifty years ago it took twenty-five men to all day to harvest and thresh a ton of grain. With a modern combine harvester, a single person can do it in six minutes. In other words, it contributed to a 2,500-fold productivity increase.
– Johan Norberg writing in Progress: Ten Reasons to Look Forward to the Future.
24 men thrown out of work by greedy capitalists.
– And the evil KILLUSOL that the combine spews in its exhaust!!!
Does that six minutes factor in the farm boy having to crawl around inside it for an hour trying to get grease into umpteen grease nipples?
Automation of farm work depopulated the countryside and condemned many to the urban factories and slums of the industrial age.
Was that progress for the people involved?
Yes, because they were no use at all in the countryside and would have starved with no means of support.
Next.
“Does that six minutes factor in the farm boy having to crawl around inside it for an hour trying to get grease into umpteen grease nipples?”
Even back in the mid 1980s when I was working among farm machinery they had advanced onto a network of pipes and a reservoir to do this job. I’m not sure of the details of how the system worked as I would only have had to investigate if it had gone wrong.
Stonyground,
Interesting! I suspect there aren’t too many grease nipples on a modern combine, but I think they’ll still exist on machinery powered off the PTO. I remember the old rectangular balers had a lot of them too, and the ones in the PTO’s universal joints were a right bugger to get at. Whenever I see a bearing with a grease nipple on a piece of gym equipment I’m reminded of that job.
Good.
I stopped reading, and started fapping off, when Newman mentioned “grease nipples”.
150 years ago a “day” on the farm meant sunrise to sunset.
Let’s not also forget a couple or three other improvements.
150 years ago, you would be very lucky to get that ton of wheat (about 35 bushels) off three acres of land. Now you can get about 2 tons to the acre. 6 times the yield per acre under cultivation.
150 years ago, for every acre that you grew wheat on, you needed at least another acre to support the draft animals you had to have to grow wheat – so effective output is halved again.
And finally – a modern combined harvester harvests so efficiently that operators start to get worried when the grain loss reaches 3 or 4%. 150 years ago, 20-40% of the grain was lost during the harvesting process.
We should be amazed at how effective modern agriculture is.
llater,
llamas
It is, as usual, more complicated than that.
In olden days, you had to factor in the time spent making the scythes and flails, the time the miners and woodworkers spent preparing the materials, and the time the farm laborers spent sharpening the scythes. In the really olden days, you needed the time the flint-knappers spent preparing the sickles.
Today, there’s a vast chain of enterprises mining, milling, and forging the iron; drilling and refining petroleum for fuel (and grease for the nipples), making the combine, maintaining the combine, paying for the combine, et cetera.
In the US there are some local crops, and some that are grown all over the place. The ones grown everywhere (like wheat, maize, millet, and soybeans) are subject to the movement of the seasons over the land. That means harvest time starts here and ends there, over a period of time. Migrant harvesters will follow the harvest. But these days, some of those migrants own harvesters and trucks and companies. A harvester costs a lot; it’s inefficient to use it for just one farm. So they start where the harvest is earliest, and keep moving on until the harvest is over.
Now count up the efficiencies of labor. It’s just a wee bit harder.
By the way, the link function does not seem to work for me. But I looked up the diary of one of these families, which may be found (with copious photos) at
http://allaboardharvest.com/category/z-crew/
Yup, as opposed to the starvation-prone rural hell of the pre-industrial age
“Automation of farm work depopulated the countryside and condemned many to the urban factories and slums of the industrial age.”
Yeah, I too remember when all this was The Shire. And they even threw Sam’s old Gaffer into poverty.
FFS. I bet you’re threshing yourself over Stig of the Dump porn right now.
Stig of the Dump? Shades of Edward Ardizzone! I would never, not ever, have thought to see that reference on Samizdata. Ever. But I guess I was wrong – again.
llater,
llamas
There are many, many grease zerks all over a combine. It’s a half day’s work to hit them all.
