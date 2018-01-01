We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Have a splendid New Year

· Antics & Parties

2017 was a very good year for me, and I would like to wish our fractious community of contributors and readers a splendiferous 2018.

New Year’s Eve at Samizdata HQ with a La Bomba Daiquiri

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VKEmail this to someone
January 1st, 2018 |

3 comments to Have a splendid New Year

  • Julie near Chicago
    January 1, 2018 at 3:26 am

    Perry, thanks for brightening 2017 with the wit, wisdom, and dignified discourse displayed by fractious Samizdatistas. May the party continue throughout 2018, and a

    Happy New Year to all!

  • RAB
    January 1, 2018 at 3:37 am

    Yes, Happy New Year to you all. I’m not in the habit of predicting the future, but I fear it will be as duplicitous as the last.

  • David
    January 1, 2018 at 4:04 am

    A Happy New Year to all.

    I know I should refrain but I just can’t help myself. That Trophy of Trophies, “The Ashes”, are in their rightful home again.

    😀 😀

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »