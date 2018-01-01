2017 was a very good year for me, and I would like to wish our fractious community of contributors and readers a splendiferous 2018.
Have a splendid New Year
January 1st, 2018 |
3 comments to Have a splendid New Year
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Perry, thanks for brightening 2017 with the wit, wisdom, and dignified discourse displayed by fractious Samizdatistas. May the party continue throughout 2018, and a
Happy New Year to all!
Yes, Happy New Year to you all. I’m not in the habit of predicting the future, but I fear it will be as duplicitous as the last.
A Happy New Year to all.
I know I should refrain but I just can’t help myself. That Trophy of Trophies, “The Ashes”, are in their rightful home again.
😀 😀