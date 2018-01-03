|
Parasites invading Houses of Parliament – DO SOMETHING!!!
Shocking news, despite the best efforts of voters over the years, and repeated manifesto promises, and reform of the House of Lords, all of which has been to no avail, parasites are invading the Houses of Parliament.
As Oliver Cromwell put it:
You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!
“Invading” implies they have not been there for the last hundred years 🙄
Every line of that video clip had me nodding my head. Apparently the parasites “were living in chairs where humans sit for hours end” and they “live in upholstery as well as bedding”. However I beg leave to doubt the statement that they are “not dangerous”. Nor was I convinced by the claim that they had been “eradicated”. Or “erradicated” as the British Broadcasting Corporation spells the word.