Samizdata quote of the day

Elizabeth Warren is no more able to verify a climate scientist is accurately interpreting data than an illiterate farmer could tell if a bishop was faithfully reading the words of the bible. As for the message, a climate scientist is equally likely to spout self-serving guff as any high priest that’s walked this Earth, safe in the knowledge the average worshipper has no way of challenging them and in any case wouldn’t dare

Tim Newman

December 29th, 2017 |

4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Towering Barbarian
    December 30, 2017 at 3:59 am

    Meh. Between Miss Warren and the hypothetical illiterate farmer I would be on the farmer having the better clue as to what is going on since he probably heard enough different clerics to be able to judge when the bishop is saying something different from what all the other clerics have said and be able to weigh relative trustworthiness. 😛

  • RRS
    December 30, 2017 at 4:21 am

    But then there are “climate atheists – no?”

  • RRS
    December 30, 2017 at 4:25 am

    On E.W:

    Let us (here in the U S)hope she continues to spew and that all that is recorded to be spewed back when she attempts further prominence.

  • rxc
    December 30, 2017 at 4:56 am

    Senator Warren believes that “Science” includes political science, economic science, social science, computer science, climate science, behavioral science, and other “disciplines” that include the word science in their descriptor. Unfortunately, the only real sciences do not include the word – physics and chemistry. Engineering (my discipline) is NOT a science. Medicine is NOT a science. Biology is NOT a science. They use scientific findings and principles to inform their practices.

    Science is all about making hypotheses that can be tested by the performance of real experiments or observations (not done using computer models) that can be measured and reproduced independently to provide results that refute the hypotheses. The results and methods are fully described and presented for criticism by peers. If the issue is “settled”, it does not involve science.

