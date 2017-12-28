“Ordinary people can’t be trusted to make the right decisions about what’s best for themselves and others. That’s why we need government to decide for them.”
“And who will we trust to decide who these government officials are?”
“Ordinary people, of course. It’s only fair.”
I hope you see the irony here.
It is a contradiction in the position of the left, and it was pointed out by Ludwig Von Mises and (I think) Herbert Spencer and Frederick Bastiat – however the left have an answer.
The answer of the left is that they (the left) represent what people “really” want, even though people do not know this themselves. The opposition of people to the left is described as “false consciousness” by the Marxists – but the idea was pushed by Rousseau long before. People think they want X – but this is just “pride”, their real “self love” (the true “General Will”) is to want Y – so the “Lawgiver” does Y (not X). Even if the “Lawgiver” has to slaughter the people in heaps – this is what the people “really” want.
Why do most of the left support the European Union? Simple – elections and so on continue, but they DO NOT MEAN ANYTHING (as the “enlightened” officials of the European Union make the laws – behind the scenes).
This is why the Guardian newspaper supports the European Union – just as it would support the rule of Plato’s “Guardians” behind the charade of elections.
Of course there are a few sincere democrats on the left who believe that if people vote for “racism”, “sexism”, “homophobia” and other capitalist-running-dog positions then THAT IS WHAT SHOULD BE DONE – but such sincere democrats on the left are very rare.
Even in the 1960s the left (the establishment) were totally uninterested in the fact that most people in Britain were against the Race Relations Act of 1965, and supported Capital Punishment, and opposed abortion (and so on). The sort of “democracy” supported by the left means that “reactionary” opinions held by the majority of persons may be IGNORED.
After all the education system and the “mainstream” media will work on people till, eventually, most of us have the “correct” opinions.
It is older than Karl Marx or even Rousseau – the left goes all the way back to Plato.
Try to set up a conservative television news station in Britain – see what the left (including Mrs May) do to people who want real “diversity” – real choice of television stations.
The left rule – which makes me doubt that British independence from the European Union will ever really happen. We are allowed to vote (most certainly) AS LONG AS THE RESULT OF THE VOTE DOES NOT REALLY MATTER.