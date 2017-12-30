The wealth gap is not a problem. It is the product of individuals using their liberty to pursue interests that are most satisfying to them: either producing goods and services for others or consuming what others produce. Those who serve many accumulate wealth.
There is a problem when there is no wealth gap. Through various means of wealth redistribution, authorities attempt to equalize outcomes and inadvertently create a permanent underclass. Also, the reduction in wealth via property confiscation reduces the incentive to meet the needs of others. Fewer goods and services are produced and less wealth is created. Ultimately a death spiral occurs, and we all lose.
– Jay Owen
Well, yes. Wealth gaps are the inevitable consequence of free markets. And yes, free markets are the best way to create more stuff, and more stuff tailored to the desires of each person.
But, no. Wealth gaps do matter. Because wealth is, to some extent, a positional good. Wealth is, or signals, or buys, status. And status is very much a positional good. This isn’t simply a matter of envy and resentment and so on. It directly affects the consumption of the most important good of all – girls.
Relative wealth affects who has a chance of getting the girl of his choice. Or second choice. Or third choice. Or any damn girl at all. And if the wealth is so skewed that rich billionaires can scoop up harems of the best looking girls, then it’s a problem.
It may not be a problem with a sensible solution. But don’t be assuming there’s no problem. A social structure that gives the few high status and wonderful access to girls, and the many low status and slim pickens on the chick front, is unstable. Our society has a number of other features that don’t have to do with wealth which alienate low status men. But you don’t want to be piling up too many reasons for the average Joe to want to tear the whole thing down and start again. Telling him he’s never had a technologically more brilliant car, for so few hours of labour, not to have a girl sitting beside him in, isn’t going to cheer him up any.
This is incomplete (or mis-named) calculus.
“Wealth” occurs as accumulation; either for deferred consumption or further production.
Reality leads to inequality of outcome, therefore reality is unfair.