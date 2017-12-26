|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
This was a real threat to the press, and our #FreeThePress campaign urged citizens to say No to both prospects. Section 40 would mean strong-arming newspapers into signing up to a press-backed regulator – ending centuries of a (relatively) free press. What’s more, the only press regulator that has been approved by the Leveson-created Press Recognition Panel is Impress, which is staffed by snobbish ‘hackademics’ and funded by tabloid-loathing millionaire Max Mosley.
– Naomi Firsht
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
First of all it should be pointed out (by PAUL MARKS – NOT with the approval of Samizdata) that what the newspapers reported about Sir Max Mosely was TRUE – he did cavort with prostitutes with Nazi overtones in their costumes.
If Sir Max wishes to sue me he will find that not only that I am a “straw man” financially, but also in court I will be a lot less shy about what I say about him than the lawyers of the newspaper – and anything said in open court may be reported word-for-word. I will give a full and frank description of what I think of Sir Max, his family and their personal activities.
That this man from a Fascist family finances the far leftists of the press censorship campaign – that should shock no one who has read Hayek’s “The Road to Serfdom” or Ludwig Von Mises’ “Omnipotent Government” Fascists, National Socialists and Marxists all HATE liberty.
As for the British government – I wish I could say that I had confidence that they would tell these censors (Leveson the “Press Recognition Panel” and the rest of these would-be dictators) to GO TO HELL. However, I have no such confidence in the First Lord of the Treasury – let us hope the lady proves me wrong.
This is a swan song from a dying industry, it is only on principle that the dead tree division of the forth estate should not be regulated, it only takes Daily Mail Online to move servers to Belize and they are toothless.
Had these measures been in place in 2013, it could have led to the imprisonment of then Guardian editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger, who published the Edward Snowden leaks, for the crime of handling the information passed to his paper by Snowden.
Like this makes f*ck all difference, why read the Guardian when you can read Wikileaks direct?
I started off expecting to agree with the article and finished up finding myself disagreeing with large chunks of it. Obviously all this “Press recognition” stuff is outrageous, but it starts from the pernicious assumption that “the press” (ie those persons and businesses which make their living from publishing) is entitled to some special privileges that ordinary folk should not be entitled to. Which is not at all how the current US Supreme Court reads the 1st Amendment (and kudos to them for that.)
From this poisoned tree then comes the poisoned fruit – if you have a special privilege then you need a licence to make sure you use that privilege responsibly. Well, thank you Cap’n and I’m sure I’m very grateful.
Unfortunately the article seems to buy into this “the press are special” idea, and bemoans the lack of special get out clauses for “the press.” And no, the press should not have a free pass when it comes to espionage. If what they do is spying they should be punished in exactly the same way as a seedy bloke in a trenchcoat. Sure, we can debate what the contents of “espionage” ought to be. But it should be the same contents for everyone.
Very well said, Lee Moore.
Just as Mike Pence doesn’t seem so silly these days, the Framers were remarkably prescient when they drafted the first amendment.